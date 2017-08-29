Download App
700 स्टूडेंट्स को नहीं मिल पा रहा वीजा, सुषमा से लगाई मदद की गुहार

हर्षित गौतम

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 02:44 PM IST
700 students of mumbai facing visa issues, academic year on risk
जर्मनी की अलग-अलग यूनिवर्सिटीज में पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट कोर्सेज में एडमीशन पाने वाले 700 स्टूडेंट्स मुश्किल में हैं। एजुकेशन वीजा के लिए स्लॉट न मिल पाने की वजह से एडमीशन कैंसिल होने की स्थिति तक पहुंच गया है।
मुंबई में जर्मनी के वाणिज्य दूतावास में वीजा इंटरव्यू के लिए इन स्टूडेंट्स को स्लॉट नहीं मिल पा रहा है। 1 अक्तूबर को इन स्टूडेंट्स को अपने विश्वविद्यालयों को रिपोर्ट करना है। ऐसे में कोई सहारा न दिखने की स्थिति में छात्रों ने ट्वीट कर सुषमा स्वराज- से मदद मांगी है।

एक पीड़ित स्टूडेंट्स् कहते हैं कि इस परेशानी का हल नहीं निकला तो उनका करियर दांव पर लग जाएगा। हमारे बहुत सारे दोस्त ऐसे हैं जो अलग-अलग कॉन्सलेट में हैं वहां कोई समस्या नहीं है। ये परेशानी सिर्फ मुंबई में है।

पढ़ें: कनाडा वर्क वीजा के मामले में भारत ने चीन को पीछे छोड़ा

बंगलूरू, चेन्नई, नई दिल्ली और कोलकाता में वीजा जारी कर दिेए गए हैं। जिन लोगों ने अलग शहरों में वीजा के लिए आवेदन दिया था उन्हें कोई परेशानी झेलनी नहीं पड़ रही है। मुंबई में रहने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को इस समस्या को झेलना पड़ रहा है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Your Story has been saved!