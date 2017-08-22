आपका शहर Close

जल्द शुरू होगा बाबा रामदेव का रियलिटी शो, ये एक्टर होगा पहला गेस्ट

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:04 PM IST
Ranveer Singh to host the first episode of Baba Ramdev singing reality show Om Shanti Om

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और बाबा रामदेव

बाबा रामदेव जल्द ही टेलीविजन रियलिटी शो 'ओम शांति ओम' लाने वाले हैं। ये खबर तो कुछ समय पहले ही सामने आ चुकी थी कि शो में सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, कनिका कपूर और शेखर रवजियानी जज की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं और बाबा रामदेव इस शो के महागुरू होंगे। 
अब बताया जा रहा है कि शो के पहले ऐपिसोड के लिए रणवीर सिंह से बात चल रही हैं। रणवीर सिंह को शो का शुभारम्भ करने के लिए और पहले ऐपिसोड को हेस्मेट करने के लिए मेकर्स उनसे बातचीत कर रहे हैं। ये शो टेलीविजन पर पहली बार दिखाया जाएगा। 

पढ़ें- बाबा रामदेव का ऐसा रियलिटी शो पहले नहीं देखा होगा, ये हीरोइन बनेगी जज

दरअसल, इस शो में कंटेस्टेंट्स से सिर्फ भजन सुने जाएंगे। भले ही इसे सिंगिंग रियलिटी शोज की अगली कड़ी कहा जा सकता है लेकिन सिर्फ भजन वाला कॉन्सेप्ट तो नया ही है। 

इसके साथ ही आपको बता दें कि फिल्म 'दंगल' में आमिर खान  के भतीजे का रोल निभा चुके अपारशक्ति इस रियलिटी शो के होस्ट होंगे। लाइफ ओके पर जल्द शुरू होने वाले इस शो की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग के लिए रणवीर सिंह को स्पेशल गेस्ट के तौर पर बुलाया जाएगा। 
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

