बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जल्द शुरू होगा बाबा रामदेव का रियलिटी शो, ये एक्टर होगा पहला गेस्ट
{"_id":"599bdb294f1c1b60338b4c96","slug":"ranveer-singh-to-host-the-first-episode-of-baba-ramdev-singing-reality-show-om-shanti-om","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0936\u094b, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 01:04 PM IST
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा और बाबा रामदेव
बाबा रामदेव
जल्द ही
टेलीविजन
रियलिटी शो 'ओम शांति ओम' लाने वाले हैं। ये खबर तो कुछ समय पहले ही सामने आ चुकी थी कि शो में सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, कनिका कपूर और शेखर रवजियानी जज की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं और बाबा रामदेव इस शो के महागुरू होंगे।
अब बताया जा रहा है कि शो के पहले ऐपिसोड के लिए रणवीर सिंह से बात चल रही हैं। रणवीर सिंह को शो का शुभारम्भ करने के लिए और पहले ऐपिसोड को हेस्मेट करने के लिए मेकर्स उनसे बातचीत कर रहे हैं। ये शो टेलीविजन पर पहली बार दिखाया जाएगा।
पढ़ें- बाबा रामदेव का ऐसा रियलिटी शो पहले नहीं देखा होगा, ये हीरोइन बनेगी जज
दरअसल, इस शो में कंटेस्टेंट्स से सिर्फ भजन सुने जाएंगे। भले ही इसे सिंगिंग रियलिटी शोज की अगली कड़ी कहा जा सकता है लेकिन सिर्फ भजन वाला कॉन्सेप्ट तो नया ही है।
इसके साथ ही आपको बता दें कि फिल्म 'दंगल' में आमिर खान के भतीजे का रोल निभा चुके अपारशक्ति इस रियलिटी शो के होस्ट होंगे। लाइफ ओके पर जल्द शुरू होने वाले इस शो की ग्रैंड ओपनिंग के लिए रणवीर सिंह को स्पेशल गेस्ट के तौर पर बुलाया जाएगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599bf54f4f1c1b675e8b4a7f","slug":"shah-rukh-kajol-cute-son-from-kabhi-khushi-kabhie-gham-is-now-a-hottie","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916-\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u093e '\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e', \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0915\u092e\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bf1da4f1c1b60338b4e90","slug":"triple-talaq-by-kamal-amrohi-to-meena-kumari-ruined-her-life-triple-talaq-supreme-court-verdict","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915' \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd68a4f1c1b946e8b49d3","slug":"telugu-superstar-allu-arjun-unknown-facts-fees-and-stardom","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u090f\u0915 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599bd2274f1c1b91788b49b5","slug":"these-are-the-best-dance-exercise-trends-which-easily-beat-going-to-the-gym","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092e \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u0932\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u091f ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"599bc9b14f1c1b91788b48f4","slug":"these-are-the-most-popular-haircare-myths-that-need-to-die","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u092d\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599bdb294f1c1b60338b4c96","slug":"ranveer-singh-to-host-the-first-episode-of-baba-ramdev-singing-reality-show-om-shanti-om","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0936\u094b, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599ace4b4f1c1b6f328b469a","slug":"this-is-all-kapil-sharma-wants-to-say-on-the-issue-with-navjot-singh-sidhu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u092c\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b- \u091f\u0942\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599865ca4f1c1b3f3c8b46a5","slug":"tv-serial-mahakali-actors-gagan-kang-and-arijit-lavania-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5999070d4f1c1b4d158b4aa8","slug":"sunil-grover-comments-on-the-photo-of-chandan-prabhaker","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599923864f1c1bf25b8b4760","slug":"kanishka-soni-and-mahakali-producer-siddharth-kumar-mourns-on-gagan-kang-and-arijit-lavinia-death","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599430654f1c1b9b5d8b4596","slug":"yeh-hai-mohabbatein-fame-actress-divyanka-tripathi-says-scared-to-have-a-daughter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947!","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599991364f1c1b0a728b45ce","slug":"93rd-birthday-of-great-satirist-of-hindi-hari-shankar-parsai","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0939\u0930\u093f\u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0908: \"\u0935\u0947\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 60-62 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902\"","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599aaa054f1c1b71548b46ab","slug":"known-as-tragedy-queen-actress-meena-kumari-was-also-a-poetess","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u092a\u0947","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"599ab13d4f1c1bf1688b4681","slug":"noble-prize-winner-bob-dylan-poem-in-hindi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0928: \u0935\u0939 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0936 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b \u0939\u092e \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Vishwa Kavya","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f","slug":"vishwa-kavya"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!