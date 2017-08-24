बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
KBC के 9वें सीजन में सात करोड़ के लिए खेल सकेंगे कंटेस्टेंट, और भी हुए हैं बदलाव
{"_id":"599e72cc4f1c1bbd6c8b48a6","slug":"kaun-banega-crorepti-season-9-will-witness-these-major-changes-amitabh-bachchan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" KBC \u0915\u0947 9\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u091c\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 12:13 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन
टीवी
के सबसे मशहूर रियलिटी शो '
कौन बनेगा करोड़पति
' के नौवें सीजन की तैयारियां लगभग पूरी हो चुकी हैं। इस बार का सीजन पिछले सभी सीजन के मुकाबले काफी अलग होने वाला है।
अमिताभ बच्चन
28 अगस्त से रात 9 बजे केबीसी लेकर आ रहे हैं।
साल 2000 में 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' की शुरुआत हुई थी और तभी से ये शो लोगों के दिल पर छा गया। जानिए क्या-क्या बदलाव होंगे इस बार केबीसी में-
- इस बार कंटेस्टेंट में फोन-अ-फ्रेंड की जगह वीडियो-अ-फ्रेंड लाइफलाइन होगी यानि आप अपने दोस्त से वीडियो कॉल कर पाएंगे।
पढ़ें: इस हीरोइन को सचमुच की देवी मान पैर छूते थे लोग, अमिताभ और शशि कपूर भी थे कायल
- शो के इस सीजन में कोई सेलेब्रिटी फिल्म प्रमोशन के लिए हॉट सीट पर नजर आएगा। हालांकि वो चैरिटी के लिए खेल सकते हैं।
- केबीसी का प्राइज मनी 1 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 7 करोड़ कर दिया गया है। जो कंटेस्टेंट 1 करोड़ जीत लेंगे वो जैकपॉट के जरिये सीधे 7 करोड़ के लिए खेल सकते हैं।
पढ़ें: सदियों में एक ही बार पैदा होता है अमिताभ बच्चन जैसा स्टार, ये किस्सा बयां कर रहा उनकी बादशाहत
- इसके अलावा कंटेस्टेंट अपने साथ एक जोड़ीदार भी शो में ले जा सकेंगे। इस जोड़ीदार को लाइफलाइन के तौर पर यूज किया जा सकता है।
- इस बार शो के अंत में मिलने वाले बड़े चेक से भी छुटकारा मिल जाएगा। प्राइज मनी सीधे विजेता के अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर हो जाएगी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599e71954f1c1b14098b471f","slug":"try-these-five-japanese-beauty-secrets-for-instant-glowing-skin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 ? \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599e69c34f1c1b806f8b47d4","slug":"south-superstar-and-vivegam-actor-ajith-kumar-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 '\u0925\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u0905\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599e5fbe4f1c1ba8188b48fc","slug":"know-the-home-made-recipe-of-modak-on-the-ocassion-of-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u091a\u0924\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599e4ec44f1c1b9f3b8b47a0","slug":"tomato-ketchup-will-clean-these-5-household-things-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u091f\u094b\u092e\u0948\u091f\u094b \u0915\u0947\u091a\u0905\u092a \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"599e52964f1c1bf61a8b47ee","slug":"gracy-singh-popular-with-film-lagaan-now-disappear-from-film-industry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u094b \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"599865ca4f1c1b3f3c8b46a5","slug":"tv-serial-mahakali-actors-gagan-kang-and-arijit-lavania-died-in-a-road-accident","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 '\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u0921 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599c25c44f1c1b38788b485a","slug":"diya-aur-baati-hum-fame-pooja-singh-aka-emily-to-marry-boyfriend-soon","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 '\u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0938\u0902\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599ace4b4f1c1b6f328b469a","slug":"this-is-all-kapil-sharma-wants-to-say-on-the-issue-with-navjot-singh-sidhu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0905\u0928\u092c\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b- \u091f\u0942\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5999070d4f1c1b4d158b4aa8","slug":"sunil-grover-comments-on-the-photo-of-chandan-prabhaker","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0902\u0926\u0928, \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0935\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599923864f1c1bf25b8b4760","slug":"kanishka-soni-and-mahakali-producer-siddharth-kumar-mourns-on-gagan-kang-and-arijit-lavinia-death","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599bdb294f1c1b60338b4c96","slug":"ranveer-singh-to-host-the-first-episode-of-baba-ramdev-singing-reality-show-om-shanti-om","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0936\u094b, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"599da4ec4f1c1bdf168b4607","slug":"renowned-urdu-poet-ali-sardar-jafri-famous-poem-teen-sharabi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u095e\u0930\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940...","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"599c56f14f1c1bff068b4762","slug":"manisha-joban-katte-van-ujadtaa-jangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u091c\u094b\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0938, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093c\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"599d894b4f1c1b3e6b8b45d3","slug":"remembering-nida-fazli-the-great-lyricist-shayar-and-poet-of-life-and-love","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0926\u093e \u095e\u093e\u095b\u0932\u0940: \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094b \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b, \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!