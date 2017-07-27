Download App
'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' के नैतिक का बेटा है इतना शैतान, देखें तस्वीरें

Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 04:34 PM IST
ye rishta kya kehlata hai fame karan mehra and nisha rawal son cute photos

कविश मेहरा

टीवी शो 'ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है' से घर घर में नैतिक नाम से फेमस हुए करण मेहरा इन दिनों अपने नन्हे बेटे कविश के साथ क्वॉलिटी टाइम बिता रहे हैं। करण और उनकी पत्नी निशा रावल का इंस्ट्ग्राम एकाउंट देखें तो पूरा का पूरा बेटे की क्यूट तस्वीरों से गुलजार है। हाल ही में निशा रावल ने बेटे की ऐसी फोटोज शेयर की हैं जिन्हें देखने के बाद उनसे नजरे ही नहीं हट पा रही हैं। 
निशा और करण फैंस के लिए बेटे की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते रहते हैं। वहीं फैंस भी कविश के नए नए फोटोज के लिए काफी बेसब्र रहते हैं। जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर कविश के फोटो आते हैं, उन पर लाइक और कमेंट करने वालों का तांता लग जाता है। 
 
 

Another cutie for my cutie ❤️ Thanku @babyjalebi for this spacious & lovely personalised diaper bag for @kavishmehra

A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on



 
 

Thank u Ganesha for sending me this little Ganesha @kavishmehra ❤️ #GanpatiBappaMorya

A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on


 

Since motherhood has opened an all new world for me to explore with my baby I keep trying various things that will keep the baby healthy and happy. I was recently contacted by Rashmee (Founder - Anmol Baby Certified Babywearing Educator) from Anmol Baby Carriers and so wanted to share this with all the new mommies & daddies how awesome the baby wearing experience is for you & your little one. To add to the already vital benefits of these various ways you can keep your baby so close to you he can hear your heartbeat, hear your voice & smell your skin just the way he could when he was inside of you, these beautiful colorful high quality wraps are produced by award winning craftsmen who come from a family tradition of hand weaving across hundreds of years. Anmol brings together women beneficiaries from NGOs, to stitch and finish their babywearing wraps, ring slings and other accessories.  It is the 1st Indian company to get certified & tested in babycarriers, as you know I wouldn't settle for anything less than that for my precious.  Some of the Benefits of Babywearing: ...For the baby: Smarter & Happier Baby Securely Attached More Independent Better Sleep Good Health ....For the mommy: Relaxed and Happy Mom Handsfree & Mobile  Easy Breastfeeding  Healthier Caregiving Can exercise while Babywearing  Communicate better with the baby Can take care of more than one baby Advantages of baby wearing the "Anmol way": Worn Tight to ensure baby's torso is upright and baby doesn't slump restricting airways Baby's airway (nose and mouth) in view at all times Chin & chest have a gap of 2 fingers Kissably close  Supported back Legs in the natural "M" position Easy Repositioning after Breastfeeding So go ahead and enjoy the baby wearing experience 😊from @anmol_baby_carriers

A post shared by Nisha Rawal (@missnisharawal) on



Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

karan mehra nisha rawal

