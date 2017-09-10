Download App
kavya kavya

म्यूजिशियन करण जोसेफ ने मुंबई की बहुमंजिला इमारत से कूदकर दी जान

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:46 AM IST
Well known pianist Karan Joseph commits suicide by jumping off high rise in Bandra

Karan Joseph

बेंगलुरु के रहने वाले 29 वर्षीय संगीतकार करण जोसेफ ने मुंबई के बांद्रा की एक बहुमंजिला इमारत से कूदकर खुदकुशी कर ली। पुलिस अधिकारियों की मानें तो करण जोसेफ मुंबई में एक महीने से अपनी एक फीमेल फ्रेंड रिषि शाह के साथ बांद्रा की 12 वीं मंजिल में रह रहे थे।
खबरों की मानें तो घटना वाले दिन शाह अपने दोस्तों के साथ बैठकर टीवी देख रहे थे तभी अचानक जोसेफ खिड़की की तरफ बढ़े और वहां से कूद गए। जिसके बाद उनके दोस्तों ने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दी और उन्हें भाभा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया जहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पढ़ें- ऋतिक रोशन और करण जौहर ने आत्महत्या के खिलाफ शुरू किया अभियान, सुनना जरूरी है ताकि जीते रहें अपने

हालांकि पुलिस को अभी तक मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट बरामद नहीं हुआ है। कहा जा रहा है कि करण जोसेफ नशे में थे। पुलिस ने करण के परिवारवालों को इस हादसे की सूचना दे दी है। फिलहाल उनके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।

फिलहाल इस पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है। घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए गायक और संगीत निर्देशक विशाल ददलानी ने ट्वीट पर दुख जताते हुए कहा अनूठे भारतीय संगीतकारों में एक करण जोसफ ने खुदकुशी कर ली। 
 
Your Story has been saved!