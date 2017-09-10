बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
म्यूजिशियन करण जोसेफ ने मुंबई की बहुमंजिला इमारत से कूदकर दी जान
म्यूजिशियन करण जोसेफ ने मुंबई की बहुमंजिला इमारत से कूदकर दी जान
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 10:46 AM IST
Karan Joseph
बेंगलुरु के रहने वाले 29 वर्षीय संगीतकार करण जोसेफ ने मुंबई के बांद्रा की एक बहुमंजिला इमारत से कूदकर खुदकुशी कर ली। पुलिस अधिकारियों की मानें तो करण जोसेफ मुंबई में एक महीने से अपनी एक फीमेल फ्रेंड रिषि शाह के साथ बांद्रा की 12 वीं मंजिल में रह रहे थे।
खबरों की मानें तो घटना वाले दिन शाह अपने दोस्तों के साथ बैठकर टीवी देख रहे थे तभी अचानक जोसेफ खिड़की की तरफ बढ़े और वहां से कूद गए। जिसके बाद उनके दोस्तों ने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दी और उन्हें भाभा अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया जहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।
हालांकि पुलिस को अभी तक मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट बरामद नहीं हुआ है। कहा जा रहा है कि करण जोसेफ नशे में थे। पुलिस ने करण के परिवारवालों को इस हादसे की सूचना दे दी है। फिलहाल उनके शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।
फिलहाल इस पूरे मामले की जांच की जा रही है। घटना पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए गायक और संगीत निर्देशक विशाल ददलानी ने ट्वीट पर दुख जताते हुए कहा अनूठे भारतीय संगीतकारों में एक करण जोसफ ने खुदकुशी कर ली।
