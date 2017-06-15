Can someone plz check if the Censor Board is giving out ratings or grades? Why are only the good films getting an A? #Phullu — Biswapati Sarkar (@ChhotaThalaiva) June 15, 2017

#Phullu should be made tax free, shown in every village, in every language

Ostracising girls and women during periods has to stop. https://t.co/ApScNV3u3A — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) June 15, 2017

In a country where almost 80% women don't even use a sanitary napkin, #Phullu should be made tax free and shown on every national channel. — commander cupcake (@Being_Siddhi) June 15, 2017

In a nation where menstruation is considered as a taboo, a film like #Phullu can really make a difference by creating awareness in society. — Abhijeet (@aaptimist_) June 15, 2017

A huge no. of women in India are not even aware of #SanitaryNapkins #Phullu based on #Mensuration shouldn't be certified as "A" pic.twitter.com/Ht7UFQzfe7 — Aam Aadmi (@rameem81) June 15, 2017

Sanitary napkins - high tax slab

Movie on menstruation- A certified



What is this Govt up to?#Phullu — Dr. Safin સફીન (@HasanSafin) June 15, 2017

#Phullu bollywd must make more films which create awareness among c'mon ppl & censor board shd giv UA certificatn not A certfn 2 such films — SRK fan (@SRK_Indian) June 15, 2017

#Phullu I think censor board is on dope these days, it gives A certificate for a movie which tries create awareness on #menstruation — SRK fan (@SRK_Indian) June 15, 2017

Movie on menstruation awareness is not an Adult film. Censor board has lost it's mind. #Phullu pic.twitter.com/O0XLpsyJ91 — Kuldeep Kaydan 🦁 (@KuldeepKadyan) June 15, 2017

बता दें कि शारिब की फिल्म सैनेट्री नैपकीन्स पर आधारित है। फिल्म में शारिब ने 'फुल्लू' का नाम के लड़के का किरदार निभाया है जिसे शहर जाकर सैनेट्री नैपकीन्स के बारे में पता चलता है। इसके बाद वो अपने गांव की महिलाओं के लिए उचित दाम में नैपकिन बनाने का निर्णय लेता है। फिल्म एक ऐसे मुद्दे को उठाती है जिसे समाज अक्सर नजरअंदाज कर देता है। फिल्म को 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट मिलने से स्कूल जाने वाली लड़कियां फिल्म नहीं देख पाएंगी जिन्हें ध्यान में रख ये फिल्म बनाई गई है।फिल्म के निर्देशक अभिषेक सक्सेना सेंसर बोर्ड के फैसले से काफी नाराज हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पीरियड्स और सैनेट्री नैपकीन्स मुद्दे पर आ रही दूसरी फिल्म को यकीनन 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट नहीं मिलेगा क्योंकि वो अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म है। अक्षय कुमार इसी मुद्दे पर 'पैडमैन' फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं जिसे उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने प्रोड्यूस किया है।'फुल्लू' को 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट मिलने से न ही सिर्फ फिल्म के निर्देशक नाराज हैं बल्कि ट्विटर पर भी लोग अपना विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे हैं। कई लोगों का कहना है कि जिस फिल्म को देश में टैक्स फ्री होना चाहिए उसे सेंसर बोर्ड 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट दे रहा है। देखिए क्या कहना है लोगों का-