आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

स्कूली बच्चियों पर बनी फिल्म 'फुल्लू' को मिला ए सर्टिफिकेट, नाराज हुए लोग

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:25 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Twitter Not Happy With Censor Board Decision Of Giving Sharib Hashmi Film 'Phullu' A Certificate

'फुल्लू' फिल्म का पोस्टर

अपने अड़ियल रवैये के कारण सेंसर बोर्ड एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में है। शारिब हाशमी की फिल्म 'फुल्लू' को बोर्ड ने 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट दिया है जिसकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है।
बता दें कि शारिब की फिल्म सैनेट्री नैपकीन्स पर आधारित है। फिल्म में शारिब ने 'फुल्लू' का नाम के लड़के का किरदार निभाया है जिसे शहर जाकर सैनेट्री नैपकीन्स के बारे में पता चलता है। इसके बाद वो अपने गांव की महिलाओं के लिए उचित दाम में नैपकिन बनाने का निर्णय लेता है। फिल्म एक ऐसे मुद्दे को उठाती है जिसे समाज अक्सर नजरअंदाज कर देता है। फिल्म को 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट मिलने से स्कूल जाने वाली लड़कियां फिल्म नहीं देख पाएंगी जिन्हें ध्यान में रख ये फिल्म बनाई गई है।

फिल्म के निर्देशक अभिषेक सक्सेना सेंसर बोर्ड के फैसले से काफी नाराज हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पीरियड्स और सैनेट्री नैपकीन्स मुद्दे पर आ रही दूसरी फिल्म को यकीनन 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट नहीं मिलेगा क्योंकि वो अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म है। अक्षय कुमार इसी मुद्दे पर 'पैडमैन' फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं जिसे उनकी पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने प्रोड्यूस किया है।

'फुल्लू' को 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट मिलने से न ही सिर्फ फिल्म के निर्देशक नाराज हैं बल्कि ट्विटर पर भी लोग अपना विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे हैं। कई लोगों का कहना है कि जिस फिल्म को देश में टैक्स फ्री होना चाहिए उसे सेंसर बोर्ड 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट दे रहा है। देखिए क्या कहना है लोगों का- 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

entertainment news bollywood news in hindi bollywood news in amar ujala hindi bollywood news

स्पॉटलाइट

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

कृतिका के पति पर शक, मर्डर से पहले हुई थी रेप की कोशिश!

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Kritika Chaudhary murder case Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

अपनी अकूत दौलत की बदौलत चार मुल्कों के प्रतिबंधों को ठेंगा दिखाने में जुटा कतर
Read More

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Read

रामगोपाल वर्मा ने पोस्ट की सानिया मिर्जा की ऐसी फोटो, लोगों ने कहा, 'दिमाग फिर गया है क्या?'

Director Ram Gopal Varma Slammed For Posting A Vulgar Picture Of Tennis Player Sania Mirza
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

कैमरा देखते ही बोल्ड हुई ये दो हीरोइनें, दे डाले ऐसे सीन

amy jackson and sofia hayat post hot photos on instagram
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राब्ता' को 'बहन होगी तेरी' ने दी पटखनी, जानें कलेक्शन

weekend collection of rabta and behen hogi teri
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सोनाली राउत ने फोटो पोस्ट कर लिखा, 'गलत मतलब निकाला तो खैर नहीं'

bigg boss 8 contestent sonali raut post bold photo kissing tv actress
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट ने कैटरीना की उम्र को लेकर कहा कुछ ऐसा, तिलमिला जाएंगे सलमान

Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares slammed Katrina Kaif for using excessive make up to look ageless
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

शिल्पा शेट्टी का ये रूप आपने नहीं देखा होगा, हंसने पर मजबूर कर देगा वीडियो

shilpa shetty and sridevi at karan johar house for sunday binge
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी