कंगना की 'मणिकर्णिका' से टकराएगी 'बागी 2'

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 11:59 AM IST
Tiger Shroff 'Baaghi 2' To Clash With Kangana Ranaut 'Manikarnika' Next Year

कंगना रनौत

टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म 'बागी 2' कंगना रनौत की झांसी की रानी पर बन रही फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका' से टक्कर ले सकती है। दोनों ही फिल्में अगले साल 27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होने जा रही हैं।
कंगना की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका: द क्वीन ऑफ झांसी' अगले साल रिलीज होने जा रही है। डीएनए की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक टाइगर भी अपनी फिल्म 'बाघी 2' इसी दिन लेकर आ रहे हैं। हालांकि 'बाघी 2' का आधिकारिक अनाउंसमेंट होना अभी बाकी है लेकिन ये चर्चा जोरों पर है। वहीं कंगना ने अपनी फिल्म कि रिलीज डेट पोस्टर लॉन्च के वक्त ही बता दिया था।

'मणिकर्णिका' फिल्म की कहानी 'बाहुबली' जैसी ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म लिख चुके के के विज्येंद्र प्रसाद ने लिखी है। इस फिल्म को पहले केतन मेहता बनाने वाले थे लेकिन कंगना और उनके बीच बहुत सी बातों को लेकर तनातनी रहती थी इसलिए उन्हें इस फिल्म से बाहर का रास्ता दिखा दिया गया। बता दें कि कंगना फिल्म में लिए काफी पसीना बहाती नजर आ रही हैं। अपने झांसी की रानी के रोल को पर्फेक्ट बनाने के लिए कंगना तलवारबाजी और घुड़सवारी भी सीख रहीं हैं।

वहीं बागी 2 में टाइगर के साथ उनकी रियल लाइफ गर्लफ्रेंड दिशा पाटनी नजर आ सकती हैं। ये पहली बार होगा जब दोनों साथ में कोई फिल्म करेंगे।
