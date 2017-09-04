Download App
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मजबूत हुई आयुष्मान-भूमि की 'शुभ मंगल सावधान', कमाई बढ़ी

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 12:40 PM IST
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan showed strong trending, says Taran Adarsh

शुभ मंगल सावधनPC: SELF

आयुष्मान खुराना और भूमि पेडनेकर स्टारर फिल्म ‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ को दर्शकों से अच्छा रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। एक तरफ 'बादशाहो' का कलेक्शन रविवार को गिरता दिखा, तो 'शुभ मंगल सावधान' के कलेक्शन में बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिली।
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अंकों की रेस में ‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ भले ही कम दिख रही हो, पर कम बजट में बनी ये फिल्म डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स को फायदा दिलाने वाली साबित हो रही है। अजय की फिल्म 'बादशाहो' के साथ रिलीज होने की वजह से इस फिल्म को कम स्क्रीन्स मिले है। फिर भी शुरुआती 3 दिनों में 'शुभ मंगल सावधान' ने 14.46 करोड़ रुपयों की कमाई की है। इसमें शुक्रवार को 2.71 करोड़, शनिवार को 5.56 करोड़ और रविवार को 6.17 करोड़ की कमाई कमाई शामिल है।
 


'शुभ मंगल सावधान' में आयुष्मान खुराना की एक्टिंग को लोग पसंद कर रहे हैं, तो भूमि का काम भी लोगों को पसंद आ रहा है।
