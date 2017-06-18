बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज भारत-पाक मैच के दौरान आएगा 'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' का ट्रेलर
{"_id":"5945ec874f1c1b4c338b469f","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-unveil-jab-harry-met-sejal-trailer-during-india-pakistan-champions-trophy-match","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u091c\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u091c\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 08:29 AM IST
'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' फिल्म
शाहरुख खान
अपनी हर फिल्म का प्रमोशन कुछ अलग अंदाज में करते हैं। इस बार भी वो
अनुष्का शर्मा
के साथ अपनी आने वाली फिल्म '
जब हैरी मेट सेजल
' को अलग तरह से प्रमोट कर रहे हैं। इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर शाहरुख आज होने वाले इंडिया-पाकिस्तान चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल मैच के दौरान आएगा।
शाहरुख इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर भी टुकड़ों में लाएंगे जिन्हें मिनी ट्रेलर्स का नाम दिया गया है। ये कुछ-कुछ उनकी फिल्म 'डियर जिंदगी' जैसा होगा। 30-30 सेकेंड्स के ये ट्रेलर मैच में एड ब्रेक के दौरान रिलीज किए जाएंगे और किंग खान खुद इस मौके पर स्टार स्पोर्ट्स चैनल पर मौजूद रहेंगे।
'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' को गौरी खान और इम्तियाज अली मिलकर प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। फिल्म प्राग, एम्सटरडैम, बुडापेस्ट और पंजाब की खूबसूरत लोकेशन्स में शूट की गई है। शाहरुख इस फिल्म में एक पंजाबी गाइड की भूमिका में हैं वहीं अनुष्का शर्मा फिल्म में एक गुजराती लड़की बनीं है। दोनों की ये साथ में तीसरी फिल्म है।
'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' पहले अक्षय कुमार और भूमि पेडनेकर की 'टॉयलेट: एक प्रेम कथा' के साथ रिलीज होने जा रही है थी लेकिन अब फिल्म की रिलीज डेट बदल कर 4 अगस्त रख दी गई है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594540684f1c1b3b5d8b45f0","slug":"fathers-day-special-meet-bollywood-actors-who-recently-have-become-fathers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Father's Day Spl: \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f-\u0928\u0935\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0908 46 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u094b\u0908 34 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944d4f64f1c1b4c258b4611","slug":"thank-you-papa-to-give-me-wing-of-confidence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947\u0903\u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0902\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5944e8994f1c1b2c138b45d8","slug":"1970-model-and-bollywood-socialite-sheila-ray-brutally-gang-raped-all-night-by-four-men","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"70 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e, \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944e06c4f1c1b4c258b46f3","slug":"do-not-do-these-work-on-sunday-for-fame-and-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0932, \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5944c4424f1c1bcd198b4787","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-jersey-numbers-of-current-indian-cricket-team-and-the-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0914\u0930 9 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 5 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Numerology","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937","slug":"numerology"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e0d084f1c1be65d9bf4d5","slug":"director-ram-gopal-varma-slammed-for-posting-a-vulgar-picture-of-tennis-player-sania-mirza","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e2a064f1c1be04f9bea89","slug":"amy-jackson-and-sofia-hayat-post-hot-photos-on-instagram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e30084f1c1b435d9beb68","slug":"weekend-collection-of-rabta-and-behen-hogi-teri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092c\u094d\u0924\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 '\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091f\u0916\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e4e4f1126f4c60b8b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-8-contestent-sonali-raut-post-bold-photo-kissing-tv-actress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0909\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0917\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e42744f1c1b8a068b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-diandra-soares-slammed-katrina-kaif-for-using-excessive-make-up-to-look-ageless","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e21cf4f1c1b12559bea35","slug":"shilpa-shetty-and-sridevi-at-karan-johar-house-for-sunday-binge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top