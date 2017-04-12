आपका शहर Close

रिलीज से पहले ही सलमान की 'ट्यूबलाइट' का धमाका, कमाए 227 करोड़

amarujala.com- Presented by: संगीता तोमर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:54 PM IST
Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' earns 227 crores even before release

'ट्यूबलाइट' के सेट पर सलमान खान

सलमान खान की आने वाली फिल्म 'ट्यूबलाइट' ने एक चौंकाने वाला कारनामा किया है। ये फिल्म इस साल ईद पर रिलीज होगी लेकिन उससे पहले ही इस फिल्म ने 200 करोड़ से ऊपर की कमाई कर ली है। खास बात तो ये है कि अभी तक ना तो 'ट्यूबलाइट' का कोई टीजर आया और ना ही कोई ऑफिशियल फर्स्ट लुक और उससे पहले ही इस फिल्म ने 227 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है।
पिछले दिनों ही खबर आई थी कि 'ट्यूबलाइट' के म्यूजिक राइट्स सोनी म्यूजिक ने 20 करोड़ में खरीदे हैं और अब डीएनए (DNA After Hrs) के मुताबिक एनएच स्टुडियोज ने इस फिल्म के इंडिया में रिलीज के लिए थिएट्रिकल राइट्स 132 करोड़ में लिए हैं जबकि चाइना की एक कंपनी ने भी फिल्म के राइट्स के लिए करीब 35 करोड़ रुपए दिए हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें -  रिलीज से पहले ही सलमान की 'ट्यूबलाइट' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख की फिल्म का रिकॉर्ड, कमाए इतने करोड़

ऐसे में फिल्म ने कुल मिलाकर 227 करोड़ की कमाई रिलीज से पहले ही कर ली है। रिलीज से पहले ही ये फिल्म मुनाफे में है क्योंकि जानकारी के मुताबिक, फिल्म का बजट 100 करोड़ है।

कबीर खान के निर्देशन में बनी 'ट्यूबलाइट' में सलमान खान और उनके भाई सोहेल खान के अलावा चाइना की एक्ट्रेस जू जू भी हैं।

ये भी पढ़ें - ईद पर फिर छाएंगे सलमान खान, रिलीज करेंगे 'ट्यूबलाइट'
 
