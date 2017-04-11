बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला से भिड़े ऋषि कपूर, कहा- 'बड़ों से बात करने की तमीज नहीं है'
ऋषि कपूर
ऋषि कपूर को पूर्व भारतीय नौसेना अधिकारी कुलभूषण जाधव के हित में बयान देना भारी पड़ गया। बता दें कि पाकिस्तान ने कुलभूषण जाधव पर जासूसी करने का आरोप लगाते हुए उन्हें मौत की सजा सुनाई थी। इसके बाद ऋषि कपूर ने पाकिस्तान सरकार के इस फैसले पर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए ट्विटर पर दुख जताया।
उन्होंने कहा, 'भारत को दुख है कि अभिनेताओं, फिल्मों और खेल आदि के माध्यम से दोनों देशों के बीच शांति का प्रयास एक बार फिर विफल रहा। पाकिस्तान सिर्फ घृणा चाहता है।' उन्होंने आगे ट्वीट में कहा, 'अगर पाकिस्तान को दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव पंसद है तो ऐसा ही सही क्योंकि ताली हमेशा दोनों हाथों से ही बजती है। ऋषि कपूर के इस ट्वीट को पोस्ट करने के कुछ सेकंड्स बाद ही उन्हें पाकिस्तानियों की नफरत का सामना करना पड़ गया।
बता दें कि पाकिस्तानियों ने उन्हें नीचा दिखाने का कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ा। हालांकि उनके ऐसे दुर्व्यवहार से नाराज ऋषि ने उन्हें करारा जवाब दिया। उन्होंने एक महिला को उसके ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि लगता है आपके माता-पिता ने आपको अपने से बड़े लोगों से बात करने की तमीज नहीं सिखाई है। उन्होंने महिला को कहा कि उसे बड़ों से बात करते समय अपनी भाषा पर ध्यान देना चाहिए।
