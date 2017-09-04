बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब 'गुस्ताखियां' नहीं कर पाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, मां ने बताई वजह
{"_id":"59ad1a754f1c1b0f278b50aa","slug":"priyanka-chopra-mother-rubbishes-rumours-of-the-actress-opting-out-of-bhansali-gustakhiyan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c '\u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0916\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902' \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 03:20 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
संजय लीला भंसाली
बहुत जल्द अमृता प्रीतम और साहिर लुधियानवी की लव स्टोरी पर एक फिल्म बनाने जा रहे हैं। कहा जा रहा था कि इस भंसाली की फिल्म 'गुस्ताखियां' में
प्रियंका चोपड़ा
अमृता प्रीतम का रोल निभाने वाली हैं।
हालांकि प्रिंयका चोपड़ा की मम्मी मधु चोपड़ा ने साफ कर दिया कि भंसाली और प्रिंयका के शेड्यूल में तालमेल नहीं होने की वजह से उनकी बेटी प्रिंयका यह फिल्म नहीं कर रही हैं।
पढ़ें- ‘न्यूटन’ के सेट से राजकुमार राव की फोटो आई सामने, को-एक्टर दिखे साथ
खबरों की मानें तो पहले कहा जा रहा था कि फिल्म 'गुस्ताखियां' में को-प्रोडयूसर ना बन पाने की वजह से प्रियंका ने फिल्म से किनारा कर लिया है। इसके बाद मधु चोपड़ा ने इन अफवाहों पर बोलते हुए कहा, 'फिल्म को को-प्रोड्यूस करने की बात है तो वो बाद में आएगी। फिलहाल इस फिल्म को लेकर कुछ भी फाइनल नहीं हुआ है'।
भंसाली की फिल्म के बारे में बोलते हुए मधु चोपड़ा कहती हैं, 'यह बेहद अच्छा प्रोजेक्ट है जिसपर भंसाली फिल्म बना रहे हैं। भंसाली जैसे निर्माता ही इस कंटेंट के साथ जस्टिस कर सकते हैं'।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ad04804f1c1bec278b51ba","slug":"happy-teachers-day-sms-new-ways-to-wish-your-teacher-through-whatsapp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Teachers Day: '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0935\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940...","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59ace9194f1c1b11278b50a1","slug":"these-grooming-tips-can-help-men-to-get-women-attention","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u092e\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"59aced954f1c1b42738b5035","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-convert-his-black-money-in-to-white-through-making-films","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ace5fb4f1c1b03278b4ffe","slug":"ugc-invites-suggestions-on-policy-drafted-to-check-plagiarism-in-academic-research","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0938\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, UGC \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59acdf024f1c1b17278b5095","slug":"honesty-is-not-enough-to-be-a-good-partner-these-qualities-are-equally-important","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0917\u0941\u0921 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930' \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59accbb34f1c1b07278b5055","slug":"aamir-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-to-star-upcoming-film-salute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aba4c24f1c1b1d278b5079","slug":"baadshaho-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-and-emraan-hashmi-film-earns-rs-15-60-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acd3ac4f1c1b0e278b509e","slug":"sussanne-khan-tweet-for-ex-husband-hritik-roshan-after-the-allegations-by-kangana-ranaut","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abe3134f1c1bf5278b4f4c","slug":"ajay-devgnis-taking-sleeping-pills-because-of-his-daughter-nysa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abb0894f1c1be4278b4e70","slug":"ayushmann-khurana-and-bhumi-starrer-film-shubh-mangal-savdhan-earns-rs-5-56-crore-on-saturday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab81a34f1c1b12278b4f1c","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-rani-mukerji-to-star-upcoming-film-malang","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!