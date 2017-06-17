आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

पहलाज निहलानी पर भड़के 'फुल्लू' के निर्देशक, कहा- 'भेदभाव कर रहे हैं वो'

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 05:02 PM IST
phullu director blamed censor board chief pahlaj nihalani biased for cerification
शारिब हाशमी की फिल्म 'फुल्लू' को बोर्ड ने 'ए' सर्टिफिकेट दिया है जिसकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही है। हाल ही में इस कड़ी में अब फिल्म के निर्देशक का नाम भी जुड़ गया है। फिल्म के निर्देशक अभिषेक सक्सेना ने पहलाज निहलानी पर आरोप लगाया है कि वो उनकी फिल्म के साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं कर रहे। 
पहलाज निहालनी का मानना है कि भारत मे आज भी पीरियड्स को टैबू माना जाता है। इसलिए पहलाज ने सर्टिफिकेशन के दौरान इस फिल्म को A सर्टिफिकेट दिया है। जबकि अभिषेक सक्सेना के अनुसार फिल्म में कोई भी ऐसे सीन नहीं जिससे A सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाए। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म शुक्रवार को रिलीज की गई है। 

इस मामले पर अभिषेक का मानना है कि वो छोटे फिल्मकार है इसलिए उनके साथ ऐसा व्यवहार हुआ है। अभिषेक ने कहा है कि पहलाज निहालनी 100 फीयदी वायस्ड है और हमारी फिल्म का कंटेंट वही है जो पैडमैन का है लेकिन उन्होंने उस फिल्म को प्रोमोट करते हुए ट्वीट किया है जबकि हमारी फिल्म को A सर्टिफिकेट दिया है।
