रजनीकांत की फिल्म के सेट पर एक की मौत, करंट लगने से गई जान
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:07 PM IST
'काला करिकालन'
रजनीकांत
स्टारर फिल्म
'काला करिकालन'
के सेट पर एक क्रू मेंबर की मौत हो गई। फिल्म के लिए
चेन्नई
के पूनामल्ले स्थित ईवीपी स्टूडियो में पांच करोड़ का सेट बनाया गया है, जहां माइकल नाम का वर्कर मौजूद था।
डेक्कन करोनिकल की खबर के अनुसार, माइकल का पैर बिजली की तार पर पड़ गया जिस कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। हालांकि उसके दोस्त उसे तुरंत हॉस्पिटल ले गए थे लेकिन डॉक्टर ने जवाब दे दिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।
काला करिकालन में रजनीकांत के अलावा हुमा कुरैशी, नाना पाटेकर भी मुख्य किरदार में नजर आएंगे। फिल्म को पा रंजीत ने डायरेक्ट किया। इससे पहले रजनी और पा रंजीत 'काबली' जैसी सुपर हिट फिल्म दे चुके हैं। वहीं रजनीकांत के दामाद धनुष इसे प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं।
फिल्म की शूटिंग पहले मुंबई में हो रही थी और अब इसके दूसरे शेड्यूल की शूटिंग चेन्नई में चल रही है।
