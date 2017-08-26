बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लारा दत्ता ने दिया करारा जवाब कहा, 'क्योंकि जॉब के अलावा भी है मेरी जिंदगी...'
{"_id":"59a155ae4f1c1b18718b461a","slug":"lara-dutta-replies-strictly-over-the-tweet-that-she-is-not-getting-films","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902\u0915\u093f \u091c\u0949\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940...'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 05:19 PM IST
बेटी के साथ लारा दत्ता
PC: Instagram/ lara dutta
बॉलीवुड
एक्ट्रेस की शादी होते ही फैंस के मन में सबसे पहले सवाल ये ही होता है क्या वो शादी के बाद भी फिल्मों में काम करेंगी? थोड़ा या लंबा ब्रेक लेने के बाद हीरोइने फिल्मों में कमबैक भी करती हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही आजकल हो रहा है
लारा दत्ता
के साथ।
टेनिस स्टार महेश भूपति से शादी करने के बाद लारा ने तो जैसे फिल्मों के बाय-बाय ही कर दिया। खैर उनके फिल्मों में कमबैक को लेकर तो काफी फैंस एक्साइटेड हैं लेकिन उनके एक फैन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा ट्वीट कर डाला जो शायद फैंस सहित लारा दत्ता को भी नागवार गुजरा और इसका जबाव उन्होंने खुद देना लाजमी समझा।
