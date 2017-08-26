Pic : @LaraDutta goes for lunch with daughter Sair. Seems like she has no mood to comeback in Bollywood or she is not getting any films. pic.twitter.com/TDGSJrWiYu — Ravindra Gautam (@RavindraGautam_) August 24, 2017

Different perspective- she is enjoying her life as a mother and a wife. — Ashutosh Thakur (@ashutoshthakur7) August 25, 2017

Lunch with daughter means u r jobless wah wah rey logic🤔🤔🤔 — BhUmiKa cHoUhaN (@bhumika_chouhan) August 25, 2017

Shame on u Ravindra — Bishay Bishesh (@BishayBishesh) August 25, 2017

Actors should avoid going out for lunch with their kids if they want a comeback in Bollywood. https://t.co/A5B9dddLcM — NB (@ennwhee) August 26, 2017

And u can make that out from this photo?😄Because I have a life beyond my job that I think is equally exciting 2 post about? Get a life dear https://t.co/zR12EE93DA — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 25, 2017

Karaara Jawaab 😄 — Mohamed SHAHZAD PC (@shahzad264) August 25, 2017

टेनिस स्टार महेश भूपति से शादी करने के बाद लारा ने तो जैसे फिल्मों के बाय-बाय ही कर दिया। खैर उनके फिल्मों में कमबैक को लेकर तो काफी फैंस एक्साइटेड हैं लेकिन उनके एक फैन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसा ट्वीट कर डाला जो शायद फैंस सहित लारा दत्ता को भी नागवार गुजरा और इसका जबाव उन्होंने खुद देना लाजमी समझा।