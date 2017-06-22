बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'राधा' को देखने पहुंची सेजल नाम की 1000 लड़कियां, शाहरुख ने दिया पोज
{"_id":"594b3b7b4f1c1b2e568b473d","slug":"jab-shah-rukh-khan-met-1000-of-sejal-in-ahmedabad-and-made-their-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'राधा' को देखने पहुंची सेजल नाम की 1000 लड़कियां, शाहरुख ने दिया पोज","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"बॉलीवुड","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:08 AM IST
हैरी मेट सेजल
शाहरुख खान
की फिल्म '
जब हैरी मेट सेजल
' का पहला गाना 'मैं बनी तेरी राधा' रिलीज कर दिया गया है। ये गाना अहमदाबाद में रिलीज किया गया। रिलीज के दौरान खास बात ये रही कि यहां सेजल नाम की करीब 1000 लड़कियां पहुंची थीं।
शाहरुख ने एक कॉन्टेस्ट रखा था कि जिस शहर में सबसे ज्यादा सेजल वाली लड़कियां ये गाना वहीं रिलीज होगा। रिलीज के दौरान पूरे शहर की सेजल पहुंचीं। शाहरुख ने इन सभी सेजल के साथ पोज दिया। इतना ही नहीं फिल्म का गाना 'राधा' सबसे पहले इन्हीं लोगों ने देखा।
शाहरुख ने खुद भी सेजलों के साथ एक तस्वीर ट्वीट की है। बता दें कि शाहरुख चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के दौरान इस गाने की झलक पहले ही फैंस को दिखा चुके थे।
शाहरुख और अनुष्का की साथ में ये तीसरी फिल्म है। इससे पहले दोनों 'रब ने बना दी जोड़ी' और 'जब तक है जान' में साथ दिख चुके हैं। वैसे दोनों जल्द ही आनंद एल राय की फिल्म में भी साथ दिखेंगे।
इम्तियाज अली के निर्देशन में बनी 'जब हैरी मेट सेजल' पहले 11 अगस्त को अक्षय कुमार की 'टॉयलेट: एक प्रेम कथा' के साथ टक्कर लेने वाली थी। लेकिन अब मेकर्स ने रिलीज डेट एक हफ्ते पहले खिसका ली है। फिल्म अब 4 अगस्त को रिलीज होगी।
