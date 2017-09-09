बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'रागिनी MMS 2.2' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज, टॉपलेस हुई लीड एक्ट्रेस
सीरियल 'पवित्र रिश्ता' और 'ये हैं मोहब्बतें' से लाइमलाइट में आने वाली करिश्मा शर्मा जल्द ही लोगों को एक बार फिर अपने हॉट अवतार में दिखाई देंगी। प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर जल्द ही बहुचर्चित फिल्म 'रागिनी एमएमएस 2.2' की वेब सीरीज लेकर आ रही हैं।
ALT बालाजी के बैनर तले बनने वाली इस वेब सीरीज का पहला लुक सामने आ गया है। इस पहले लुक में करिश्मा शर्मा टॉपलेस दिखाई दे रही हैं। बता दें इससे पहले भी करिश्मा समय-समय पर सोशल मीडिया पर अपने बोल्ड फोटोज पोस्ट करती रही हैं।
ALT बालाजी ने 'रागिनी एमएमएस 2' की वेब सीरीज का पहला लुक शेयर करते हुए उसका कैप्शन लिखा, 'सेक्स मिट हॉरर'। इस लुक में करिशमा की बैक दिखाई दे रही है।
गौरतलब है ALT बालाजी के बैनर तले बनने वाली वेब सीरीज को काफी लोग पसंद करते हैं। इससे पहले भी फिल्म में एकता ने सेक्स और हॉरर को एक ही समय में बहुत ही उम्दा तरीके से पेश किया था अब देखना ये होगा कि सीरीज में उनका ये जादू चल पाता है या नहीं। कहा जा रहा है कि 'रागिनी एमएमएस 2.2' की वेब सीरीज में नए ट्विस्ट देखने को मिलेंगे।
