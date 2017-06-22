आपका शहर Close

'परमाणु' का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज, नक्शे में छिपे दिखे जॉन

amarujala.com- Presentd by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 10:34 AM IST
first poster of john abraham upcoming parmanu the story of pokharan
जॉन अब्राहम की आने वाली 'परमाणु- द स्टोरी ऑफ पोकरण' का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया है। कुछ ही देर पहले जॉन ने इस पोस्टर को सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया है। पोस्टर में नक्शे के साथ जॉन का चेहरा दिखाया गया है। 
ये पोस्टर काफी क्रिएटीविटी के साथ बनाया गया है। फिल्म में लीड रोल में जॉन अब्राहम के साथ डायना पेंटी भी नजर आने वाली हैं। इसके साथ ही इस फिल्म में बोमन ईरानी की अहम किरदार निभाते नजर आने वाले हैं। फिल्म को अभिषेक शर्मा डायरेक्ट करेंगे। ये फिल्म पोखरण परमाणु परीक्षण पर वन रही है। 

फिलहाल फिल्म की शूटिंग मुंबई और दिल्ली में चल रही है लेकिन इस फिल्म का केन्द्र बिन्दु पोखरण होने के कारण यहां इसकी शूटिंग की जाएगी। ये फिल्म 8 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है। 
 


 
