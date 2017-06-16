आपका शहर Close

फरहान की वेब सीरिज 'इनसाइड एज' का ट्रेलर रिलीज

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 03:11 PM IST
farhan akhtar cricket-based-web-series-inside-edge-trailer released

फरहान अख्तर

क्रिकेट पर आधारित वेब सीरीज 'इनसाइड एज' का ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। इस 40 सेकेंड के ट्रेलर में क्रिकेट और उसके पीछ की कहानी दिखाई गई है। ये सीरीज 10 जुलाई को ऑफिशियली रिलीज होगी। इस सीरीज को डायरेक्टर किया है करन अंशुमान ने और प्रोडयूसर रितेश सिद्धवानी और फरहान अख्तर हैं। 
इस वेब सीरीज की कहानी मुंबई मैवरिक्स की है जो आईपीएल की तरह एक क्रिकेट टीम है, इस सीरीज में दिखाया गया है कि कैसे इन टी-20 टीम्स के जरिए मैच फिक्सिंग, सेक्स और मनी पॉवर के जरिए बड़े खेल किए जाते हैं।  

ट्रेलर देखने के बाद अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि ये वेब सीरीज काफी बोल्ड होने वाली है इसके साथ ही सेंसर बोर्ड भी कैंटी भी इसके सीन्स को कट नहीं कर पाएगी। इस वेब सीरीज में विवेक ओबेरॉय, रिचा चड्ढा, संजय सूरी, अंगद बेदी और सारा जेन डियास नजर आने वाले हैं। 

देखें वीडियो- 

  कैसा लगा
