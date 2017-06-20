आपका शहर Close

रिलीज से पहले विवादों में 'इंदू सरकार', कांग्रेस कर रही फिल्म का विरोध

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:17 AM IST
Congress Opposes Madhur Bhandarkar Film 'Indu Sarkar', Says Its A Sponcered Film

इंदु सरकार

मधुर भंडारकर की इमरजेंसी पर आधारित फिल्म 'इंदु सरकार' अपनी रिलीज से पहले ही विवादों में फंस गई है। कांग्रेस ने मधुर की फिल्म पर विरोध दर्ज कराते हुए आरोप लगाया है कि इसमें तथ्यों को गलत तरीके से दिखाया गया है।
कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा, 'ये एक स्पॉन्सर्ड फिल्म है। इसके पीछे कौन से संगठन और कौन से लोग हैं ये सभी जानते हैं। हम फिल्म में दिखाए गए झूठे वर्णन की कड़ी निंदा करते हैं।'

जहां एक तरफ कांग्रेस के फिल्म को लेकर इतने तीखे तेवर हैं वहीं सेंसर बोर्ड अध्यक्ष इस फिल्म पर काफी नरम हैं। एक वक्त था जब उन्होंने मेकर्स को ये साफ कह दिया था कि वास्तविक घटनाओं और परिस्थितियों पर आधारित कोई भी फिल्म उनसे संबंधित लोगों से एनओसी के बिना पास नहीं की जाएगी। वहीं इस फिल्म के मामले में उन्होंने साफ कर दिया है कि मधुर भंडारकर को किसी से भी एनओसी लेने की जरुरत नहीं है।

