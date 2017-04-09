बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फोटोग्राफर के साथ मारपीट पर अर्जुन रामपाल ने तोड़ी चुप्पी
{"_id":"58e9b1284f1c1bac2b5b4abf","slug":"complaint-of-assault-against-bollywood-actor-arjun-rampal-in-delhi-by-a-photographer","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 03:44 PM IST
अर्जुन रामपाल
दिल्ली में एक फोटोग्राफर से मारपीट और उसका कैमरा छीनकर फैंकने के मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। अर्जुन रामपाल के कहा है कि उन्होंने किसी के साथ मारपीट नहीं की है और ये खबर झूठी हैं।
एएनआई को दिए इंटरव्यू में अर्जुन रामपाल ने कहा, ' जब मैं सोकर उठा तो देखा कि मेरा फोन इस तरह के मैसेजेसे भरा हुआ है कि मैंने एक फैन के साथ मारपीट की। आखिर लोग इस तरह की खबरें कहां से बनाते हैं ? मैंने किसी के साथ कोई मारपीट नहीं की और ना ही बुरा बर्ताव किया है।'
बता दें कि एक्टर
अर्जुन रामपाल
के खिलाफ
मारपीट
और बुरा बर्ताव करने पर उनके खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज की गई थी। मामला दिल्ली का है। दरअसल एक फोटोग्राफर ने जब अर्जुन रामपाल की फोटो क्लिक करने की कोशिश की तो उन्होंने फोटोग्राफर का कैमरा छीनकर फेंक दिया। खबर के मुताबिक, वो कैमरा फोटोग्राफर को लगा जिससे उसे चोट भी आई।
इस मामले में फोटोग्राफर ने अर्जुन रामपाल के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई। शिकायतकर्ता के मुताबिक, ये घटना फाइव स्टार होटल में हुई।
पीड़ित फोटोग्राफर ने एएनआई से कहा, 'ये घटना सुुबह 3:30 बजे हुई। मुझे नहीं पता कि अर्जुन रामपाल ने कैमरा मुझपर क्यों फेंका। पुलिस बिल्कुल भी सहयोग नहीं कर रही है।'
फिल्म की बात करें तो अर्जुन रामपाल जल्द ही फिल्म 'डैडी' में नजर आएंगे जिसमें वो गैंग्स्टर अरुण गावली का किरदार निभा रहे हैं।
आगे पढ़ें
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58ea35f34f1c1bd0355b5193","slug":"kim-sharma-splits-with-husband-ali-punjani-now-lives-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938-\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9d1984f1c1b4c3e5ba5b6","slug":"these-celebrities-are-still-fit-and-fine-after-giving-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"58e9eb884f1c1bf8335b7b9d","slug":"jaya-bachchan-s-birthday-special-read-guddi-actress-untold-stories","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9e5cc4f1c1b4c3e5ba671","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-aaradhya-bachchan-visit-a-temple-near-mangalore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ea07974f1c1bf8335b7d20","slug":"air-india-is-planning-to-start-aviation-university-initially-will-offer-these-courses","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0935\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58ea3dfb4f1c1b9d285b4817","slug":"akshay-kumar-home-minister-rajnath-singh-launch-website-mobile-app-for-jawans","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u0902\u0917, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0947\u092c\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e89a5a4f1c1b68625b5741","slug":"salman-khan-parted-ways-with-manager-reshma-shetty-after-being-with-9-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e 9 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e8aeec4f1c1b41485b7b04","slug":"national-film-awards-jury-head-priyadarshan-says-why-waste-an-award-on-aamir-khan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e8efb34f1c1b68625b5ad1","slug":"siddhu-remains-absent-from-kapilsharma-show","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0936\u0942\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0928\u0935\u091c\u094b\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0942\u00a0","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e825774f1c1b82575b6ef9","slug":"hospital-administration-silence-on-news-of-cancer-to-vinod-khanna","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0935\u0948\u092f\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9c5784f1c1b9d385b44db","slug":"naam-shabana-banned-in-pakistan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0936\u092c\u093e\u0928\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top