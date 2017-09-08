बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'सिमरन' में कंगना ने बोले अपशब्द, सेंसर बोर्ड ने कहा- 'ये सब हटाओ'
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:04 AM IST
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 09:04 AM IST
कंगना
कंगना रनौत
अपनी अगली फिल्म
'सिमरन'
और हाल में में दिए एक बोल्ड इंटरव्यू के बाद से चर्चा में हैं और उनकी फिल्म जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली है। हाल ही में फिल्म
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन
के पास गई। फिल्म में कई ऐसे शब्द है जिनको लेकर सेंसर बोर्ड को आपत्ति है।
फिल्म के क्रिएटिव टीम के एक मेंबर ने बताया फिल्म में कंगना जिस कैरेक्टर को निभा रही हैं वो दिल से बोलती है वो बोलने से पहले नहीं सोचती इसलिए ऐसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया फिल्म में कंगना के करेक्टर को किसी तरह से फिल्टर नहीं किया गया है।
हालांकि फिल्म देखने के बाद सीबीएफसी ने फिल्म में गाली और अन्य आपत्तिजनक शब्द के इस्तेमाल पर रोक लगाने को कहा है।
पढ़ेंः फेयरनेस क्रीम का ऐड करने पर प्रियंका का बयान, 'आज भी होता है पछतावा'
सीबीएफसी ने फिल्म में कंगना की भाषा को ठीक करने का आदेश दिया है और उन्हें किसी भी तरह की गाली गलौज से आपत्ति है। हालांकि हंसल मेहता, अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के चैंपियन के रूप में जाने जाते है। अब फिल्म में कट्स को लेकर उनका रुख कैसा होगा ये देखने वाली बात है।
कंगना की यह फिल्म 15 सितंबर को रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म का निर्देशन हंसल मेहता ने किया है।
