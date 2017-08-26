The way the followers are reacting,rioting,itself proves what the cult was all about...saddened to see such shameful goons on the loose . https://t.co/HndVy2CjXB — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 25, 2017

Absolutely! Hope this is seen through! They must pay! What about the tragic loss of lives?? https://t.co/i6h6DqVHvd — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 25, 2017

Will be out on Monday in #Ramrahimsingh case.I think @BJP4India should smell the coffee beans n wake up before it's too late — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) August 25, 2017

Also, please note how narrative has changed from "Ram Rahim is a convicted rapist" to "Riots in Panchkula" #Propaganda101 — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) August 25, 2017

Looks like the best way to get VVIP treatment in India is to be a rapist & a rogue . Shame #RamRahimSingh — Suchitra (@suchitrak) August 25, 2017

रवीना टंडन ने लिखा कि समर्थकों का दंगा करना दिखाता है कि राम रहीम कैसे हैं।वहीं टीवी अभिनेता गौतम रोडे ने कहा कि बीजेपी को संभल जाना चाहिए, इससे पहले की देर हो जाए।