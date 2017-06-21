आपका शहर Close

अरशद वारसी को BMC का झटका, घर पर चला हथौड़ा

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 04:57 PM IST
bmc demolishes the part of arshad warsi house as it illegal coverage
मुंबई में बीएमसी कड़ा रुख अपनाती दिख रही है। अब बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अरशद वारसी के लिए बीएमसी ने मुश्किलें खड़ी कर दी हैं। हाल ही में मिल रही खबरों के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि अरशद वारसी के घर बीएमसी ने हथौड़ा चला दिया है। इन दिनों बीएमसी बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के खिलाफ सख्त रवैया अपनाती नजर आ रही है। 
कुछ समय पहले ही कपिल शर्मा भी बीएमसी से आहत हो गए थे। अरशद के बंगले पर बीएमसी हथौड़ा चला चुकी है जबकि एक और नोटिस दी गई है। सुबह बीएमसी ने अभिनेता अरशद वारसी के वर्सोवा वाले बंगले का एक हिस्सा गिरा दिया। 

बीएमसी को खबर मिली थी कि अरशद ने इस बंगले में एक अतिरिक्त फ्लोर गैर-कानूनी तरीके से बनवाया है। बताया जा रहा है कि करीब चार महीने पहले अरशद वारसी के सोसायटी वालों ने बीएमसी को शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। इसके बाद बीएमसी ने शनिवार को अरशद के घर के बाहर नोटिस भी चिरकाया लेकिन बीएमसी को अरशद की तरफ से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला तो बीएमसी ने उनके घर का एक हिस्सा तोड़ गिराया। 

इतना ही नहीं बीएमसी ने अरशद को एक दुसरा नोटिस भी दिया है कि, वे या तो गैर कानूनी तरीके से बनाए गए फ्लोर को तोड़े या फिर उन्हें परिष्ण दे कि वे उन्हें बंगले के भीतर जाकर कायदे से उस फ्लोर को तोड़े।
