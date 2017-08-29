Download App
kavya kavya

'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग शुरू होने से पहले सारा-सुशांत का ये फोटो वायरल

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 07:08 PM IST
before the shooting of kedarnath cute photo of sara ali khan and sushant singh rajput goes viral

सारा अली खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूतPC: Instagram/ sara_jhanvi

सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान की बॉलीवुड डेब्यू फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग 3 सितंबर से शुरू होने जा रही है। ऐसे में सारा और सुशांत काफी उत्साहित नजर आ रहे हैं। सारा और सुशांत का एक फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। फिलहाल ये दोनों फिल्म की शूटिंग के लिए देहरादून में हैं। 
इस फोटो में सारा और सुशांत इस फोटो में काफी अच्छे लग रहे हैं। अभिषेक कपूर की इस फिल्म में सारा एक अमीर टूरिस्ट का रोल निभाएंगी वहीं सुशांत एक पिट्ठू की भूमिका में नजर आने वाले हैं। ये फिल्म साल 2018 में रिलीज की जाएगी। फैंस काफी समय से सारा के बॉलीवुड डेब्यू को लेकर बेचैन है ऐसे में ये समय उनके लिए काफी लंबा हैं। 
 
 

#saraalikhan #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath #heroine #hero #cute #bollywood #instagood  #lookingforward

A post shared by sara ali khan jhanvi kapoor (@sara_jhanvi) on


Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

