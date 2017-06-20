बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीजर से ठीक पहले आया 'बादशाहो' का नया पोस्टर, साथ दिखे सभी एक्टर्स
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:04 AM IST
'बादशाहो' फिल्म का पोस्टर
मिलन लुथरिया
अपनी आने वाली फिल्म '
बादशाहो
' के प्रमोशन के लिए
सलमान खान
और अक्षय कुमार की राह पर चल पड़े हैं। फिल्म की रिलीज से पहले दर्शकों के बीच उत्साह बनाए रखने के लिए रोजाना फिल्म का एक नया पोस्टर रिलीज किया जा रहा है। पोस्टर में फिल्म के हर किरदार का लुक रिवील किया गया है।
अब फिल्म के टीजर रिलीज से ठीक पहले 'बादशाहो' का नया पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया है। जहां अभी तक सभी पोस्टर में एक-एक स्टार का लुक दिखाया गया था वहीं इस पोस्टर में फिल्म के सभी किरदार पहली बार एक साथ दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 'बादशाहो' का पोस्टर आज दोपहर रिलीज किया जाएगा।
'बादशाहो' में एक एक्शन थ्रिलर फिल्म है जिसे मिलन लूथरिया ने डायरेक्ट किया है। इस फिल्म में अजय देवगन, इमरान हाशमी, विद्युत जामवाल, ईशा गुप्ता और इलियाना डिक्रूज मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। फिल्म 1 सितम्बर को रिलीज होगी।
