बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 'शुभ मंगल सावधान' का पहला दिन रहा शुभ, जानें कलेक्शन
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:26 PM IST
Shubh Mangal Savdhan
इस शुक्रवार बॉक्स ऑफिस पर
आयुष्मन खुराना
और
भूमि पेडनेकर
की ‘शुभ मंगल सावधान’ रिलीज की गई । इस फिल्म को पहले ही दिन दर्शकों से अच्छा रिस्पांस मिला।
पढ़ें- शुभ मंगल...देखने जा रहे हैं तो हो जाएं ‘सावधान’! पहले जान लें ये 10 बातें
इस फिल्म ने अपने पहले दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 2.71 करोड़ का कारोबार किया है। ट्रेड एक्सपर्ट तरन आदर्श ने फिल्म के पहले दिन की कमाई की जानकारी देते हुए अपने ट्वीटर पर बताया कि उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि ये फिल्म वीकेंड पर अच्छा बिज़नेस कर सकती है।
भूमि और आयुष्मान की फिल्म 'शुभ मंगल सावधान' कम बजट में बनी फिल्म है। यह फिल्म पुरुषों की सेक्स से जुड़ी समस्याओं को हाईलाइट करती हैं। इतना ही नहीं इसके अलावा ये फिल्म प्री मैरिटल सेक्स से जुडे़ मुद्दों पर भी बात करती है।
फिल्म देखने वालों की मानें तो फिल्म की जान इसके डायलॉग हैं। आयुष्मान खुराना की एक्टिंग को एक बार फिर सराहना मिल रही है। भूमि की मां बनी सीमा भार्गव ने भी साबित कर दिया कि वो एक्टिंग में माहिर हैं।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
