ब्रेकअप नहीं शादी चाहती है काजोल की बहन

Rohit Mishra

Rohit Mishra

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 04:41 PM IST
Armaan Kohli, Tanishaa Mukerji to get married
बिग बॉस के पिछले सीजन में प्यार की डोर से बंध कर ‘साथ-साथ’ हो जाने वाले अरमान कोहली और तनीषा मुखर्जी के ब्रेक-अप की खबर सुर्खियों में है, लेकिन सच्चाई इससे बल्कुल अलग है।
उनके नजदीकी सूत्रों की मानें तो दोनों ने इसी साल शादी करने का फैसला कर चुके हैं क्योंकि वे करीब एक साल से साथ हैं। कई लंबी छुट्टियां बिता चुके हैं। उन्होंने एक-दूसरे को काफी अच्छे से समझ लिया।

परिणाम यह है कि उन्होंने अब विवाह बंधन में बंध कर घस बसाने का फैसला कर लिया है। सूत्रों का दावा है कि अगले दो महीने में दोनों सात फेरे ले लेंगे।
मान गया है परिवार
