'डैडी' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, गैंगस्टर गावली बने अर्जुन रामपाल

आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 10:29 PM IST
Arjun Rampal Next Film On Arun Gawli 'Daddy' Trailer Released

अर्जुन रामपाल

अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म 'डैडी' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। ये फिल्म गैंगस्टर अरुण गावली की जिंदगी पर आधारित है।
अर्जुन ने इसमें अरुण गावली का किरदार निभाया है। फिल्म में फरहान अख्तर और ऐश्वर्या राजेश भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। ऐश्वर्या फिल्म में अर्जुन की पत्नी बनी हैं।

फिल्म को आशिम आहुवालिया ने डायरेक्ट किया है और ये इरोस इंटरनेशनल, कुंडालिनी एंटरटेंमेंट और करत एंटरटेंमेंट के बैनर तले बन रही है। इस फिल्म से ऐश्वर्या राजेश बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू कर रही हैं। 'डैडी' 21 जुलाई को रिलीज की जाएगी।

