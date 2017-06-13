बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'डैडी' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, गैंगस्टर गावली बने अर्जुन रामपाल
Updated Tue, 13 Jun 2017 10:29 PM IST
अर्जुन रामपाल
अभिनेता
अर्जुन रामपाल
की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्म '
डैडी
' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। ये फिल्म गैंगस्टर अरुण गावली की जिंदगी पर आधारित है।
अर्जुन ने इसमें अरुण गावली का किरदार निभाया है। फिल्म में फरहान अख्तर और ऐश्वर्या राजेश भी मुख्य भूमिका में हैं। ऐश्वर्या फिल्म में अर्जुन की पत्नी बनी हैं।
फिल्म को आशिम आहुवालिया ने डायरेक्ट किया है और ये इरोस इंटरनेशनल, कुंडालिनी एंटरटेंमेंट और करत एंटरटेंमेंट के बैनर तले बन रही है। इस फिल्म से ऐश्वर्या राजेश बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू कर रही हैं। 'डैडी' 21 जुलाई को रिलीज की जाएगी।
