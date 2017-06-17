बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'शादी से पहले ही बीवी जैसा बिहेव करने लगी थीं जया', अमिताभ का ये फोटो है गवाह
{"_id":"5944b8b24f1c1b645e8b486a","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-shares-a-throwback-photo-with-jaya-bachchan-from-zanjeer-shoot","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0939\u0947\u0935 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u092f\u093e', \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 10:45 AM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन और जया बच्चन
मेगास्टार
अमिताभ बच्चन
अक्सर अपने ट्वीट्स के जरिए अपनी निजी जिंदगी से फैंस को रुबरू कराते रहते हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट के जरिए
जया बच्चन
के साथ एक किस्सा बताया है।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपनी और जया बच्चन की एक तस्वीर ट्वीट की जिसमें जया उन्हें खाना खिला रही हैं। अमिताभ ने इस ट्वीट के साथ जो लिखा वो काफी मजेदार है। उन्होंने लिखा, ''जंजीर' फिल्म का एक शूट। हमारी तब शादी नहीं हुई थी।' इस तस्वीर के साथ अमिताभ ने ये भी लिखा कि एक आदमी के दिल का रास्ता उसके पेट से होकर गुजरता है। तस्वीर देखकर लगता है जया बच्चन को ये बात शादी से पहले ही पता चल गई थी।
अमिताभ ने इसके साथ ही एक तस्वीर और शेयर की जिसमें वो सितार बजा रहे हैं। हालांकि वो बस सितार बजाने की एक्टिंग ही कर रहे हैं और इसे वो स्वीकार भी कर रहे हैं।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5944c4424f1c1bcd198b4787","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-jersey-numbers-of-current-indian-cricket-team-and-the-reasons","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0914\u0930 9 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 5 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Numerology","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937","slug":"numerology"}}
{"_id":"5944bf604f1c1b5c158b46b2","slug":"royal-enfield-cut-the-prices-just-before-gst","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"4500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u090f\u0928\u092b\u0940\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Auto News","title_hn":"\u0911\u091f\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"auto-news"}}
{"_id":"5944c2614f1c1b1c728b45ee","slug":"when-aamir-khan-got-umcomfortable-after-filming-a-hot-scene-with-pooja-bedi-for-aatank-hi-aatank","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0935\u092e\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0938\u0939\u091c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930, \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59438ac84f1c1beb588b4728","slug":"garuda-purana-these-2-things-reduce-your-problems","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0903 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 2 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"59449bfd4f1c1b64678b4585","slug":"jharkhand-jac-12th-arts-results-2017-will-be-declared-today-check-here","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : \u0925\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0947\u0915","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593e0d084f1c1be65d9bf4d5","slug":"director-ram-gopal-varma-slammed-for-posting-a-vulgar-picture-of-tennis-player-sania-mirza","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e2a064f1c1be04f9bea89","slug":"amy-jackson-and-sofia-hayat-post-hot-photos-on-instagram","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e30084f1c1b435d9beb68","slug":"weekend-collection-of-rabta-and-behen-hogi-teri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092c\u094d\u0924\u093e' \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 '\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0947\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091f\u0916\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e4e4f1126f4c60b8b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-8-contestent-sonali-raut-post-bold-photo-kissing-tv-actress","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0909\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e, '\u0917\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0916\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e42744f1c1b8a068b4568","slug":"bigg-boss-contestant-diandra-soares-slammed-katrina-kaif-for-using-excessive-make-up-to-look-ageless","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0924\u093f\u0932\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593e21cf4f1c1b12559bea35","slug":"shilpa-shetty-and-sridevi-at-karan-johar-house-for-sunday-binge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u0947\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top