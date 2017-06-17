आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

'शादी से पहले ही बीवी जैसा बिहेव करने लगी थीं जया', अमिताभ का ये फोटो है गवाह

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 10:45 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Throwback Photo With Jaya Bachchan From 'Zanjeer' Shoot

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया बच्चन

मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन अक्सर अपने ट्वीट्स के जरिए अपनी निजी जिंदगी से फैंस को रुबरू कराते रहते हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट के जरिए जया बच्चन के साथ एक किस्सा बताया है।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपनी और जया बच्चन की एक तस्वीर ट्वीट की जिसमें जया उन्हें खाना खिला रही हैं। अमिताभ ने इस ट्वीट के साथ जो लिखा वो काफी मजेदार है। उन्होंने लिखा, ''जंजीर' फिल्म का एक शूट। हमारी तब शादी नहीं हुई थी।' इस तस्वीर के साथ अमिताभ ने ये भी लिखा कि एक आदमी के दिल का रास्ता उसके पेट से होकर गुजरता है। तस्वीर देखकर लगता है जया बच्चन को ये बात शादी से पहले ही पता चल गई थी।
 


अमिताभ ने इसके साथ ही एक तस्वीर और शेयर की जिसमें वो सितार बजा रहे हैं। हालांकि वो बस सितार बजाने की एक्टिंग ही कर रहे हैं और इसे वो स्वीकार भी कर रहे हैं।
 
