हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे अमिताभ बच्चन, कार का पिछला पहिया निकलने से हुआ एक्सीडेंट

भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 08:28 AM IST
amitabh bachchan met car accident in kolkata show cause notice to the car agency

अमिताभ बच्चन

अमिताभ बच्चन पिछले हफ्ते कोलकाता में एक हादसे में बाल-बाल बच गए। बच्चन पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के बुलावे पर 23वें कोलकाता अंतरराष्ट्रीय फिल्म महोत्सव के उद्घाटन के लिए शहर में पहुंचे थे। 
दरअसल, जिस मर्सडीज कार में वह जा रहे थे, उसका पिछला पहिया अचानक अलग हो गया। राज्य सरकार ने कार उपलब्ध कराने वाली ट्रेवल एजेंसी को तत्काल कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर सफाई मांगी है।

एक अधिकारी ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि सरकार ने उस कार एजेंसी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है जिसने कार उपलब्‍ध करवाई थी। इस घटना की पुष्टि भी सचिवालय के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने की है। 

अधिकारी ने कहा, 'जब शनिवार की सुबह बिग बी मुम्बई जाने के लिए हवाई अड्डा जा रहे थे तो डुफ्फेरिन रोड पर कार का‌ पिछला पहिया अलग हो गया। इसकी वजह से कार ने अपना नियंत्रण खो दिया।'
