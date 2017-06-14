आपका शहर Close

टीवी पर बाबा रामदेव की कहानी बताएंगे अजय देवगन, जानें कैसे

भावना शर्मा

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 10:26 AM IST
ajay devgn to tell the story of baba ramdev biopic

ajay devgn

एक्टर, प्रोड्यूसर और डायरेक्टर अजय देवगन हाल ही में मालदीव में अपने परिवार के साथ छुट्टियां मनाकर लौटे हैं। फिलहाल अजय अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म बादशाहो की शूटिंग में बिजी हैं। इसके बाद वो रोहित शेट्टी की गोलमाल अगेन की शूटिंग शुरू करेंगे। ये फिल्म दिवाली पर रिलीज होनी है। 
इसके अलावा खबर है कि अजय अब बाबा रामदेव की बायोपिक में हाथ आजमाएंगे। जी हां, बाबा रामदेव की बायोपिक टीवी पर दिखाई जाएगी। इसे फिल्म मेकर अभिनव शुक्ला बनाएंगे। इस टीवी सिरीज का नाम 'स्वामी बाबा रामदेव' होगा। इस बायोपिक में रामदेव के पार्टनर बालकृष्‍ण की लाइफ स्टोरी भी दिखाई जाएगी। 

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सिरीज की शूटिंग इस साल के आखिर तक शुरू हो जाएगी। इस सिरीज से पहले अजय सन ऑफ सरदार, सिंघम रिटर्न्स और शिवाय को प्रोड्यूस कर चुके हैं। 
रामदेव का जन्म 25 दिसंबर 1965 को हरयाणा के छोटे से गांव में हुआ था। रामदेव ने कई गुरुकुल में पढ़ाई ‌की। रामदेव का असली नाम स्वामी शंकर देव था। लेकिन संन्यास लेने के बाद उन्होंने अपना नाम बदलकर रामदेव रख लिया। 

 
