कपिल शर्मा पर बोले अजय देवगन- 'नाराज नहीं, पर पहले बता देते तो अच्छा होता'

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:11 PM IST
कपिल शर्मा का शो खबरों से हटने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। कुछ दिनों पहले बताया जा रहा था कि अजय देवगन कपिल शर्मा से नाराज हैं। हाल ही में अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'बादशाहो' के प्रमोशन के दौरान अजय देवगन मीडिया से रूबरू हुए जिसमें उनसे इस नाराजगी के बारे में सवाल पूछा जाना लाजमी था। 
अजय से जब इस बारे में सवाल पूछा गया तो वो बोले, 'हां कपिल शर्मा शो की शूटिंग हमारे साथ नहीं हुई थी जिस वजह से मैं सेट से चला गया था। मुझे नहीं पता कि शो किस वजह से कैंसल किया गया। मेरी कपिल से बात हो गई होती तो मुझे इसकी वजह जरूर पता होती।'

कपिल शर्मा शो में दोबारा वापसी करने के सवाल पर अजय देवगन ने कहा कि ऐसी कोई बात नहीं है। यह सब मीडिया में चल रही केवल अफवाहें हैं। ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं हैं। यह पूछने पर कि क्या कपिल खुद को स्टार मानते हैं। इस पर उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं है।
 


इसके साथ ही बेटी के साथ अजय देवगन का ये फोटो भी खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है।

