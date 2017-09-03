बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'फन्ने खां' की शूटिंग शुरू, फिर साथ आए ऐश-अनिल
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 12:53 PM IST
अनिल कपूर और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन
ऐश्वर्या राय
और
अनिल कपूर
की आने वाली फिल्म 'फन्ने खां' की शूटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है। कुछ ही देर पहले अनिल कपूर ने ट्वीट के जरिए इस बात की जानकारी दी है। अनिल कपूर ने फिल्म के क्लैप बोर्ड का फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'ये क्लैप एक नई शुरूआत है जो बहुत खास है।'
फिल्म 'फन्ने खां' में अनिल कपूर और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन एक बार फिर से साथ में नजर आने वाले हैं। करीब 17 साल बाद ये जोड़ी दोबारा धमाल मचाने के लिए तैयार है। साल 2000 में आई फिल्म 'हमारा दिल आपके पास है' और 1999 में आई फिल्म 'ताल' में दोनों की जोड़ी को काफी पसंद किया गया था।
पढ़ें- बेटी को गणेश पंडाल दिखाने के लिए अकेले ही घर से निकल पड़ीं ऐश्वर्या, देखें तस्वीरें
फिल्म का प्रदर्शन भी जबरदस्त था। इससे पहले खबरे आ रही थीं कि इस फिल्म में ऐश्वर्या के साथ माधवन लीड रोल निभाते नजर आने वाले हैं। इसके लीड रोल के लिए राजकुमार राव का नाम भी सामने आ रहा था लेकिन अंत में अनिल कपूर के नाम पर ही मुहर लगी और फिल्म की शूटिंग भी शुरू हो चुकी है। बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म में दिव्या दत्त भी अहम भूमिका में नजर आने वाली हैं। इससे पहले ऐश 'ऐ दिल है मुश्किल' में नजर आई थी।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
