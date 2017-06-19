बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने किया जीएसटी को प्रमोट, कहा, 'सिर्फ टैक्स नहीं, पहल है'
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:38 PM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन
भारत सरकार के एक और नई पहल के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक कर रहे हैं। केंद्रीय उत्पाद शुल्क और सीमा शुल्क बोर्ड ने अमिताभ को
जीएसटी
प्रमोट करने के लिए अपना ब्रैंड अंबैस्डर बनाया है।
इसके लिए अमिताभ ने अपना पहला वीडियो शूट भी कर लिया है। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने इसका वीडियो अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर शेयर किया। अमिताभ इस वीडियो में कहते हैं, 'जीएसटी सिर्फ एक टैक्स नहीं, एक पहल है देश के बाजार को एक सूत्र में बांधने की। जीएसटी, एक राष्ट्र एक टैक्स'
