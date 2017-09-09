बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
14 वर्षीय भारतवंशी किशोर मंसूर अनीस बने पायलट, बनाया रिकॉर्ड
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:51 AM IST
UAE (संयुक्त अरब अमीरात) के रहने वाले 14 वर्षीय भारतवंशी किशोर मंसूर अनीस सबसे कम उम्र के पायलट बन गए हैं। अनीस ने कनाडा में एक इंजन वाले विमान को उड़ाकर सबसे कम उम्र के पायलट बनने की उपलब्धि हासिल की है। उसने करीब 10 मिनट तक उस विमान को उड़ाया। मंसूर को पिछले सप्ताह कनाडा की ऐविएशन अकादमी से सिंगल इंजन फ्लाइट उड़ाने का सर्टिफिकेट मिला है।
आपको बता दें कि मंसूर दुबई के शारजाह में दिल्ली प्राइवेट स्कूल में पढ़ता है। दुबई के एक अखबार में छपी खबर के अनुसार, मंसूर ने सेसना 152 एयरक्राफ्ट नाम की फ्लाइट को उड़ाया। खबर है कि मंसूर को स्टूडेंट पायलट परमिट मिला हुआ है। मंसूर को पॉयलट का सर्टिफिकेट देने से पहले फ्लाइंग टेस्ट भी कराया गया जिसमें वो आसानी से पास हो गया। मंसूर रेडियो कम्यूनिकेशन टेस्ट भी पास कर चुका है और इसमें उसने 96 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं।
AAA ऐविएशन फ्लाइट अकादमी ने मंसूर को 30 अगस्त को सर्टिफिकेट जारी किया था। आपको बता दें कि दुनिया में सबसे कम उम्र का पायलट बनने का रेकॉर्ड इससे पहले जर्मनी के रहने वाले एक लड़के के नाम था जिसने 15 साल की उम्र में जर्मनी सर्टिफिकेट हासिल किया था।
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
