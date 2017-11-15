Download App
NCERT Doctoral Fellowships 2017 For Research In Education
नेशनल काउंसिल फॉर एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च ट्रेनिंग (NCERT) ने डॉक्टरेट फैलोशिप 2017 के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। ये कोर्स उन छात्रों के लिए है जो शिक्षा से संबंधित क्षेत्र में रिसर्च करना चाहते हैं। इस क्षेत्र से संबंधित कुल 10 फैलोशिप हैं और आवेदन करने की आखिरी तारीख 8 जनवरी, 2018 है।
पढ़ें- आठ साल तक नहीं बदलेगा एनसीईआरटी का पाठ्यक्रम

इस कोर्स में इच्छुक उम्मीदवार के पास 60 प्रतिशत अंक ग्रेजुएशन में और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन में अनिवार्य है। उम्मीदवार की आयु 35 वर्ष से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। NCERT डॉक्टरेट फैलोशिप के लिए छात्र को प्रति माह 14,000 रुपये से 16,000 रुपये प्रति माह तीन वर्ष तक देनी होगी।

इस कोर्स में आवेदन के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार NCERT की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.ncert.nic.in पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
