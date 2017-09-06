Download App
वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग 2018 में IIT DELHI हुई पीछे, IISc का रैंक भी गिरा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 09:54 AM IST
Times Higher Education Rankings IIT Delhi IISc Bangalore slipping in the rankings to lower bands

IIT delhi

टाइम्स हाईयर एजुकेशन वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी  रैकिंग 2018 के मुताबिक देश के उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों जैसे भारतीय विज्ञान संस्थान (IISC) और शीर्ष भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (IIT) की रैकिंग में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इस बार भारत का प्रदर्शन कमजोर पड़ा है। 
पिछले साल IISC 201-250 वर्ग में थी इस बार घटकर 251-300 के वर्ग में जबकि IIT दिल्ली और IIT कानपुर 401-500 के वर्ग से गिरकर 501 से 600 के वर्ग में आ गए हैं। वहीं IIT मद्रास 401 से 500 के वर्ग से गिरकर 601 से 800 के वर्ग में आ गए हैं। भारत का टॉप इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस शीर्ष 200 की सूची से बाहर हो गया है।

पढ़ें- टीचर्स डे के मौके पर IMA ने शुरू किया 'आओ स्कूल चले' अभियान

शीर्ष 1,000 विश्वविद्यालयों में भारतीय विश्वविद्यालयों की तादाद 31 से घटकर 30 रह गई है। IISC की रैंकिंग में बड़ी गिरावट की वजह रिसर्च इन्फ्लूएंस स्कोर और अनुसंधान आमदनी में कमी आना है।

वैश्विक स्तर की अगर बात करें तो यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ ऑक्सफर्ड ने वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग में पहला स्थान बरकरार रखा है। यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कैम्ब्रिज दूसरे स्थान पर है। 

आपको बता दें कि टाइम्स हाईयर एजुकेशन ने वर्ल्ड यूनिवर्सिटी रैंकिंग का अपना 14वां सालाना संस्करण प्रकाशित कर दिया है। इस रैंकिंग में 77 देशों के शीर्ष 1,000 विश्वविद्यालयों को जगह दी जाती है। 
