तमिलनाडु के स्कूल को मिला स्वच्छता का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार
{"_id":"59a7ac964f1c1b0e278b49cb","slug":"tamil-nadu-school-awarded-swachh-vidyalaya-puraskar-for-hygiene","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u093e\u0921\u0941 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 12:07 PM IST
केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय
ने इस साल स्वच्छता एवं साफ-सफाई के क्षेत्र में बेहतरीन योगदान देने के लिए तमिलनाडु के कीचनकुप्पम गांव के स्कूल को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार देने का फैसला किया है। आपको बता दें कि ये गांव सुनामी-प्रभावित है।
1 सितंबर को राष्ट्रपति इस स्कूल को 'स्वच्छ विद्यालय पुरस्कार' से नवाजेंगे। इस पुरस्कार के साथ ही स्कूल को ईनाम के तौर पर 50,000 रुपये भी दिए जाएंगे।
इस स्कूल की साफ सुथरी कक्षाएं, पीने के लिए साफ पानी, साफ-सुथरा टॉयलेट, स्कूल के सामने खूबसूरत गार्डन और सबसे खास यहां पढ़ने वाले अनुशासित बच्चों का इस स्कूल को राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार दिलाने में अहम योगदान है।
