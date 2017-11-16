Download App
बिना आधार अब नहीं दे पाएंगे यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:40 AM IST
Now Aadhaar card will be compulsory for UP Board exams
साल 2018 में होने वाले यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं के नियमों में बड़ा बदलाव किया है। इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को अपने एडमिट कार्ड के साथ अब आधार कार्ड भी ले जाना जरूरी होगा। आपको बता दें कि यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 6 फरवरी 2018 से शुरू हो रही हैं। इलाहाबाद के डीआईओएस ने बताया यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान जो छात्र और छात्राएं अपने प्रवेश पत्र के साथ-साथ आधार कार्ड नहीं लाएंगे, उन्हें परीक्षा में शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। और इसकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी प्रधानाचार्य की होगी। 
इतने छात्र हो सकते हैं शामिल
कक्षा 10 में लगभग 37,12,508 छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकते हैं वहीं कक्षा 12वी में 67,29,540 छात्रों के उपस्थित होने की उम्मीद है। इस बार छात्रों की संख्या पिछले साल शामिल हुए छात्रों से अधिक है।

परीक्षा के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी आधार नम्बर अनिवार्य
इससे पहले बोर्ड ने हाईस्कूल और इंटर की परीक्षा के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी आधार नम्बर को अनिवार्य कर दिया था। इसी कारण जिन छात्रों ने अपने आधार नम्बर नहीं दिए हैं, उनके फॉर्म भी निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। यह कदम बोर्ड परीक्षा में चल रहे फर्जीवाड़े पर काबू पाने के लिए उठाया गया है। हालांकि, सरकार ने इस बारे में अभी तक कोई निर्देश नहीं दिए हैं। 
