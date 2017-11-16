बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिना आधार अब नहीं दे पाएंगे यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा
{"_id":"5a0d0f6a4f1c1bd8538bd5ef","slug":"now-aadhaar-card-will-be-compulsory-for-up-board-exams","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:40 AM IST
साल 2018 में होने वाले यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं के नियमों में बड़ा बदलाव किया है। इस परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए स्टूडेंट्स को अपने एडमिट कार्ड के साथ अब आधार कार्ड भी ले जाना जरूरी होगा। आपको बता दें कि यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 6 फरवरी 2018 से शुरू हो रही हैं। इलाहाबाद के डीआईओएस ने बताया यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के दौरान जो छात्र और छात्राएं अपने प्रवेश पत्र के साथ-साथ आधार कार्ड नहीं लाएंगे, उन्हें परीक्षा में शामिल होने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। और इसकी पूरी जिम्मेदारी प्रधानाचार्य की होगी।
इतने छात्र हो सकते हैं शामिल
कक्षा 10 में लगभग 37,12,508 छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हो सकते हैं वहीं कक्षा 12वी में 67,29,540 छात्रों के उपस्थित होने की उम्मीद है। इस बार छात्रों की संख्या पिछले साल शामिल हुए छात्रों से अधिक है।
परीक्षा के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी आधार नम्बर अनिवार्य
इससे पहले बोर्ड ने हाईस्कूल और इंटर की परीक्षा के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी आधार नम्बर को अनिवार्य कर दिया था। इसी कारण जिन छात्रों ने अपने आधार नम्बर नहीं दिए हैं, उनके फॉर्म भी निरस्त कर दिए गए हैं। यह कदम बोर्ड परीक्षा में चल रहे फर्जीवाड़े पर काबू पाने के लिए उठाया गया है। हालांकि, सरकार ने इस बारे में अभी तक कोई निर्देश नहीं दिए हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0c180a4f1c1b8e698bb973","slug":"man-made-a-bunker-with-school-bus-which-has-power-to-stand-after-nuclear-attack-also","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"42 \u092c\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0915\u0930, \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0924\u0915 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Science Wonders","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","slug":"science-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5a0bdea84f1c1b0d698bbcc8","slug":"bollywood-actor-sidharth-malhotra-royal-photo-shoot-for-elle-magazine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0907\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092b\u093e\u0915' \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0949\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
{"_id":"5a0a8f4e4f1c1bca678bb500","slug":"vacancy-in-iit-bhubaneswar-for-research-fellow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIT \u092d\u0941\u0935\u0928\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a0ae3964f1c1b6a678bb95c","slug":"villagers-living-with-fear-of-a-lamb","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0922\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5a0ac7be4f1c1bf3538bd247","slug":"arjun-kapoor-shares-cute-childhood-picture-with-siblings-and-friends-on-children-s-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0906\u091c \u092c\u0928 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0907\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0bd39d4f1c1b74698bbcbb","slug":"ncert-doctoral-fellowships-2017-for-research-in-education","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NCERT Doctoral Fellowships 2017: 8 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9fcc4f1c1bc45b8b5fcb","slug":"iit-madras-invites-for-executive-mba-programme-apply-before-november-30","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IIT \u092e\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 EMBA 2018 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 , \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a0abfe14f1c1b6a678bb8d0","slug":"up-board-declaration-of-centers-for-high-school-and-intermediate-examination-2018-is-in-process","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 : 2018 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u091f\u094c\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a06c3914f1c1b6a678bae0e","slug":"10th-and-12th-students-make-changes-in-his-documents-up-to-5-years","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902-12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b CBSE \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0947\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a0be16e4f1c1bd9538bd4bb","slug":"dr-bhimrao-ambedkar-university-of-agra-started-gst-course","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0907\u0938 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5a09713c4f1c1bc45b8b5be3","slug":"ibps-po-mt-vii-main-admit-card-2017-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IBPS PO\/MT V 2017: \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!