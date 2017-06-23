बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
NEET Result 2017 : ये हैं 10 टॉपर्स, पंजाब है सबसे आगे
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 02:23 PM IST
NEET Result 2017 : CBSE ने NEET 2017 का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही टॉपर्स के नाम भी सामने आ गए हैं। पंजाब के रहने वाले नवदीप सिंह ऑल इंडिया टॉपर है। उन्होंने कुल 697 अंक हासिल किए हैं। नवदीप सिंह हेलिक्स चंडीगढ़ के स्टूडेंट हैं।
उसके बाद दूसरे स्थान पर अर्चित गुप्ता हैं। तीसरे स्थान पर मनीष मूलचंदानी, चौथे स्थान पर संकीर्थ सदानंद हैं। 5वें स्थान पर महाराष्ट्र के अभिषेक डोगरा हैं। वहीं छठा स्थान डेरिक जोसफ ने हासिल किया है। 7वें स्थान पर हरियाणा के कनीष तयाल हैं जबिक 8वें स्थान पर पंजाब की ही निकिता गोयल है। निकिता ने लड़कियों में टॉप किया है।
वहीं 9वें नंबर पर आर्यन राज सिंह है जबकि 10वें स्थान पर भी पंजाब के ही तनीष बंसल हैं। अगर देखा जाए तो NEET के रिजल्ट में इस बार पंजाब के कई छात्रों ने अपनी जगह बनाई है। ऑल इंडिया टॉपर नवदीप के अलावा टॉप 10 में 2 और छात्र शामिल हैं। पंजाब टॉपर्स देने के मामले में सबसे आगे जर आ रही है। टॉप 50 में पंजाब के कई छात्र शामिल हैं।
