Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

IIT JAM 2018: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 11 फरवरी को होगी परीक्षा

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:20 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
IIT JAM 2018 notification released exam wil be on 11th february 2018
इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (IIT) मुंबई ने ज्वाइंट एडमिशन टेस्ट (JAM) 2018 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। कैंडिडेट्स जो कि आईआईटी और इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंसेस (IISCs) में मास्टर डिग्री कोर्सेज के लिए अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं, बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट jam.iitb.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
पढ़ेंः Maharashtra Board : आज 1 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट

नोटिफेकेशन के अनुसार MSc (2 years), joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree and अन्य post-bachelor degree प्रोग्राम के लिए 5 सितंबर 2017 से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा। कैंडिडेट्स 10 अक्टूबर 2017 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आईआईटी मुंबई के अनुसार JAM 2018 की परीक्षा 11 फरवरी 2018 को आयोजित होगी। परीक्षा 2 सेशन में होगी। 20 मार्च 2018 तक इसके नतीजे घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

iit jam 2018 jam 2018 iit iiscs More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

बेटे सलमान के लिए ये क्या बोल गए सलीम खान, कहीं मच ना जाए बवाल

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Salim Khan on Salman Khan and 'Tubelight' debacle and praises Akshay Kumar

गुटखे और सिगरेट से हो गए हैं दांत खराब तो अब हल्दी से करें ब्रश...

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these home remedy tips will help you to get rid of tobacco and cigarette stain on teeth

सुनील दत्त की खोज थी ये हीरोइन, 25 की उम्र में हुई विधवा फिर 20 साल बड़े किशोर कुमार से की शादी

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
veteran actress leena chandavarkar celebrating her 67th birthday know her life story

बढ़ रहा है आपकी स्किन का सांवलापन तो तुरंत बंद कर दें ये 5 फूड

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these five food items may convert your fair skin into dark complexion

VIDEO: गणपति दर्शन करने पहुंची थीं जया बच्चन, भीड़ में फैन की हरकत देख खो बैठीं आपा

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
angry Jaya Bachchan blasts fans for clicking selfies during Ganpati celebrations

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

AAP की बड़ी जीत

बवाना उपचुनाव: AAP की बड़ी जीत, केजरीवाल बोले- मेरे विधायकों जैसा कोई नहीं

Bawana Election Result 2017: bawana by poll counting, see all updates here

Most Read

UPTET 2017: परीक्षा का नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 25 अगस्त से करें अप्लाई

UPTET 2017 NOTIFICATION RELEASED APPLICATION PROCESS STARTS FROM 25TH AUGUST
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 21 की उम्र में 'आदित्य' ने पास की CA, CS और CMA की परीक्षा

AT THE AGE OF 21 ADITYA PASSED OUT CA CS AND CMA EXAMS
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Maharashtra Board : आज 1 बजे जारी होगा 10वीं कंपार्टमेंट परीक्षा का रिजल्ट

Maharashtra Board CLASS 10TH COMPARTMENT RESULTS WILL BE DECLARED AT 1 PM
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Maharashtra NEET 2017: DMER ने जारी की 2nd अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Maharashtra NEET 2017 DMER RELEASED 2ND ALLOTMENT LIST CHECK HERE
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी और IIT में अब होंगे देशभक्तिपूर्ण रॉक शो

Patriotic Rock Band show For Central Universities And IITs Soon
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

नए कानून के बनने से 50 फीसदी MBBS सीट खाली

UNDER NEW RULES 50 PERCENT SEATS ARE VACANT IN MBBS COURSE
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
urdu poet makhdoom mohiuddin never wrote for bollywood but his poetry were used in films
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

मख़दूम मोहिउद्दीन: निज़ाम ने सुनाया था इस शायर की मौत का फ़रमान

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan tutari song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शंकर महादेवन ने 'तुतारी सॉन्ग' से की गणेश वंदना

when Anand Narain Mulla failed in urdu paper
काव्य चर्चा

आनंद नारायण मुल्ला: एक आज़ाद ख़्याल शायर जब ICS में उर्दू के पेपर में हुए फ़ेल...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!