IIT JAM 2018: नोटिफिकेशन जारी, 11 फरवरी को होगी परीक्षा
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:20 PM IST
इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (IIT) मुंबई ने ज्वाइंट एडमिशन टेस्ट (JAM) 2018 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। कैंडिडेट्स जो कि आईआईटी और इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंसेस (IISCs) में मास्टर डिग्री कोर्सेज के लिए अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं, बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट jam.iitb.ac.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।
नोटिफेकेशन के अनुसार MSc (2 years), joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree and अन्य post-bachelor degree प्रोग्राम के लिए 5 सितंबर 2017 से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू होगा। कैंडिडेट्स 10 अक्टूबर 2017 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आईआईटी मुंबई के अनुसार JAM 2018 की परीक्षा 11 फरवरी 2018 को आयोजित होगी। परीक्षा 2 सेशन में होगी। 20 मार्च 2018 तक इसके नतीजे घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे।
