kavya kavya

दिल्ली से बाहर पढ़ने पर भी छात्रों को मिलेगा एजुकेशन लोन का फायदा

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 12:28 PM IST
delhi deputy cm manish sisodia says 10 Lakh Loan Guarantee Also For Those Studying Outside Delhi
दिल्ली के छात्रों को दूसरे प्रदेश के सरकारी संस्थानों में प्रवेश पर एजुकेशन गारंटी लोन का लाभ मिलेगा। अभी तक यह योजना दिल्ली के संस्थानों पर ही लागू थी। 
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने बताया कि हमने हायर और टेक्निकल एजुकेशन के लिए लोन गारंटी स्कीम शुरू की थी। इसके तहत बच्चों को 10 लाख रुपये का लोन मिलता है। सरकार ने एक ट्रस्ट बनाया है, जो इस लोन की गारंटी देता है।

पढ़ें- सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, अब बिना इंटरव्यू मिलेगी ग्रुप B, C, D में नौकरी

अब तक ये स्कीम दिल्ली के विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों के लिए थी लेकिन अब देश के किसी भी सरकारी संस्थान में दाखिला पाने वाले दिल्ली के स्टूडेंट्स इस स्कीम में लोन के लिए अप्लाई कर सकते हैं। इससे देश के किसी भी सरकारी संस्थान या राज्यों के सरकारी संस्थानों में प्रवेश लेने वाले बच्चों को इसका फायदा मिलेगा।  
