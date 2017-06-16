बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bihar Board : फर्जी टॉपरों की लिस्ट जारी करेगा ये ऐप
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 10:46 AM IST
बिहार बोर्ड के 12वीं के फर्जी टॉपर गणेश कुमार का मामला सामने आने के बाद अब दोबारा परीक्षा देकर उम्र कम कराने वालों की मुसीबत आ गई है। बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति एक ऐसा ऐप बना रही है जिससे डबलिंग होने पर ऐप खुद उन परीक्षार्थियों का नाम शार्ट लिस्ट कर देगा जिन्होंने अपनी उम्र कराने के लिए 10वीं की परीक्षा दोबारा दी है। बोर्ड को ये फैसला 12वीं के फर्जी टॉपर गणेश कुमार की वजह से लेना पड़ा है, जिसने उम्र कम कराने के लिए 10वीं की परीक्षा दोबारा दी थी और 12वीं में टॉप किया।
आपको बता दें कि गणेश ने साल 1990 में बिहार बोर्ड से पहली बार 10वीं की परीक्षा पास की थी। उसके बाद उसने दोबारा साल 2015 में 10वीं की परीक्षा उम्र कम कराने के लिए पास की ताकि उसे सरकारी नौकरी मिल सके।
पिछले 30 सालों का रिकॉर्ड होगा अपलोड
बोर्ड अगले तीन महीने के अंदर पिछले 30 सालों के रिकॉर्ड को इस ऐप में अपलोड करेगा। वैसे तो दोबारा परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र अपना नाम बदल लेते है। उदाहरण के तौर पर गणेश ने साल 1990 में गणेश राम के नाम से परीक्षा दी थी और 2015 में गणेश कुमार के नाम से लेकिन रिकॉर्ड में पिता का नाम और पता एक ही होता है। ऐसे में ऐप के लिए ये पकड़ना मुश्किल नहीं होगा।
एक ही पिता के नाम और पता से दो-दो बार परीक्षा जिसने भी दी होगी वो सामने दिखने लगेंगे। यह ऐप ऐसे लोगों को शार्ट लिस्ट करेगा और फिर उनकी पहचान की जा सकेगी। बोर्ड के सूत्रों के अनुसार अगर 10वीं की परीक्षा का सर्टिफिकेट रद्द हो जाता है तो उस छात्र की आगे की सारी डिग्रियां अपने आप रद्द हो जाएंगी।
