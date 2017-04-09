बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
असम में दो से अधिक बच्चे होने पर नहीं कर सकेंगे सरकारी नौकरी
{"_id":"58ea27004f1c1b9d285b4757","slug":"asam-govt-drafts-population-policy-having-more-than-2-children-will-not-be-eligible-for-govt-jobs","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 06:08 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
PC: source
असम सरकार ने रविवार को एक पॉपुलेशन पॉलिशी ड्राफ्ट की घोषणा की, जिसके मुताबिक ऐसे लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी नहीं दी जाएगी जिनके दो से अधिक बच्चे हैं और साथ ही साथ लड़कियों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी स्तर तक की मुफ्त शिक्षा भी दी जाएगी।
स्वास्थय मंत्री हिमंता बिस्वास सर्मा ने बताया कि, " ये एक ड्राफ्ट पॉपुलेशन पॉलिसी है। हमने सुझाव दिया है कि वैसे लोग जिनके दो से अधिक बच्चे हैं वे लोग सरकारी नौकरी के लिए योग्य नहीं होंगे।"
"इस कंडीशन को पूरा करके नौकरी लेने वाले लोगों को अपनी नौकरी के पूरे टर्म में इस कंडीशन को पूरा करना होगा" साथ ही उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि, "ये कंडीशन एम्प्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन स्कीम जैसे लाभ लेने के लिए भी लागू होगा। इस सब के अलावे पंचायत चुनावों और दूसरे म्यूनीसिपल चुनावों के लिए भी ये नियम लागू होगा।"
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
PC: source
सरमा जो कि शिक्षा मंत्री भी हैं ने कहा कि इस पॉलिशी के तहत यूनिवर्सिटी लेवल तक लड़कियों को मुफ्त शिक्षा देने का भी लक्ष्य है। हम लड़कियों को मिलने वाली हर सुविधा फ्री करना चाहते हैं।
इसी में एक प्रावधान ये भी डालने की तैयारी है जिसके मुताबिक लड़कियों के लिए सरकारी नौकरी सहित चुनाव लड़ने तक में आरक्षण देने का प्रावधान लाया जाएगा।
उन्होंने बताया कि जुलाई तक हम इसमें जनता के सुझान लेंगे और इसके बाद इसे असेंबली में बहस के लिए पेश किया जाएगा।
आगे पढ़ें
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58ea35f34f1c1bd0355b5193","slug":"kim-sharma-splits-with-husband-ali-punjani-now-lives-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u0917 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938-\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9d1984f1c1b4c3e5ba5b6","slug":"these-celebrities-are-still-fit-and-fine-after-giving-birth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u091f \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"58e9eb884f1c1bf8335b7b9d","slug":"jaya-bachchan-s-birthday-special-read-guddi-actress-untold-stories","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58e9e5cc4f1c1b4c3e5ba671","slug":"aishwarya-rai-bachchan-aaradhya-bachchan-visit-a-temple-near-mangalore","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0905\u0930\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58ea07974f1c1bf8335b7d20","slug":"air-india-is-planning-to-start-aviation-university-initially-will-offer-these-courses","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092f\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u090f\u0935\u093f\u090f\u0936\u0928 \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"58e226904f1c1bdb315b3e7b","slug":"nirf-ranking-released-by-hrd-minister-prakash-javdekar-iisc-and-jnu-top-the-list","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HRD \u092e\u093f\u0928\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 IISc \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"58e23d894f1c1b00705b3c25","slug":"top-10-engineerng-colleges-of-india-list-released-by-hrd-ministry-nirf-iit-madras-tops","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0949\u092a \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 IIT \u092e\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"58e624124f1c1b4c3e5b7862","slug":"mpsc-preliminary-exam-2017-for-sarkari-jobs-in-state-answer-key-released","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"MPSC-2017: \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0932\u093f\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
+
{"_id":"58e5e4074f1c1bf5465b7880","slug":"university-of-delhi-may-start-application-process-from-month-of-may","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0921\u0940\u092f\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"58e1e2fd4f1c1bf6465b4d0d","slug":"ignou-campus-at-new-delhi-is-organising-campus-placement-drive-for-students-of-delhi-ncr-region","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IGNOU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092f\u094b\u091c\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"58e236794f1c1bc06e5b4d4f","slug":"hrd-ministry-s-nirf-top-10-management-college-list-includes-3-iits-as-well","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0928\u0947\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e IIM \u0905\u0939\u092e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926, \u0924\u0940\u0928 IIT \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top