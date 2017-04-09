आपका शहर Close

असम में दो से अधिक बच्चे होने पर नहीं कर सकेंगे सरकारी नौकरी

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 06:08 PM IST
Assam govt drafts population policy, having more than 2 children will not be eligible for govt jobs

असम सरकार ने रविवार को एक पॉपुलेशन पॉलिशी ड्राफ्ट की घोषणा की, जिसके मुताबिक ऐसे लोगों को सरकारी नौकरी नहीं दी जाएगी जिनके दो से अधिक बच्चे हैं और साथ ही साथ लड़कियों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी स्तर तक की मुफ्त शिक्षा भी दी जाएगी। 

स्वास्थय मंत्री हिमंता बिस्वास सर्मा ने बताया कि, " ये एक ड्राफ्ट पॉपुलेशन पॉलिसी है। हमने सुझाव दिया है कि वैसे लोग जिनके दो से अधिक बच्चे हैं वे लोग सरकारी नौकरी के लिए योग्य नहीं होंगे।"

"इस कंडीशन को पूरा करके नौकरी लेने वाले लोगों को अपनी नौकरी के पूरे टर्म में इस कंडीशन को पूरा करना होगा" साथ ही उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि, "ये कंडीशन एम्प्लॉयमेंट जेनरेशन स्कीम जैसे लाभ लेने के लिए भी लागू होगा। इस सब के अलावे पंचायत चुनावों और दूसरे म्यूनीसिपल चुनावों के लिए भी ये नियम लागू होगा।" 
 

