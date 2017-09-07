बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नजीब को तलाशने के लिए हर कदम उठाए सीबीआई : हाईकोर्ट
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 01:34 PM IST
नजीब अहमद
उच्च न्यायालय ने करीब एक वर्ष से लापता जेएनयू छात्र नजीब अहमद का पता नहीं चलने पर चिंता जताई है। अदालत ने सीबीआई को नजीब अहमद का पता लगाने के लिए हर आवश्यक कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिया है।
न्यायमूर्ति जीएस सिस्तानी व न्यायमूर्ति चंद्रशेखर की खंडपीठ के समक्ष सुनवाई के दौरान सीबीआई ने सीलबंद रिपोर्ट पेश कर बताया कि नजीब को ढूंढने के लिए अब तक क्या-क्या प्रयास किए गए हैं।
सीबीआई अधिवक्ता ने कहा कि मामले में संदिग्धों के स्केच बनवाए जा रहे हैं और अहमद को ढूंढने के हरसंभव प्रयास जारी हैं। उन्होंने अदालत से जांच के लिए और समय प्रदान करने का आग्रह किया।
खंडपीठ ने रिपोर्ट का अध्ययन करने के बाद कहा कि नजीब 15 अक्तूबर 2016 से लापता है और अभी तक उसका कोई सुराग नहीं लगा। यह चिंता की बात है। अदालत ने सीलबंद रिपोर्ट पर सवाल उठाया तो सीबीआई के अधिवक्ता ने कहा कि हम किसी भी हालत में गवाहों के नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं करना चाहते।
इससे उनको खतरा हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि सीबीआई ने अब तक जेएनयू अधिकारियों, स्टाफ, नजीब के दोस्तों सहित करीब 26 लोगों से पूछताछ की है। खंडपीठ नजीब अहमद की मां फातिमा नफीस द्वारा दायर याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रही है। अदालत ने 16 मई को दिल्ली पुलिस की जांच पर असंतुष्टि जताकर जांच सीबीआई के सुपुर्द कर दी थी।
