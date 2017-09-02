Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

उत्तराखंडः जब गुरुद्वारे में पढ़ी गई नमाज, सामने आई सौहार्द्र की नई तस्वीर

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:15 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
muslims pray Namaz in gurudwara in uttarakhand

muslim pray in eid

उत्तराखंड के चमोली जनपद स्थित जोशीमठ मे आज ईद गुरुद्वारे में मनाई गई और साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द्र की मिसाल कायम पेश की गई। अब से पहले हर साल गांधी मैदान में ही नमाज अदा की जाती थी। लेकिन एक बड़ी वजह के चलते इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो सका।
मुस्लिम सम्प्रदाय के लोगों ने ईद की नमाज अदा कर अल्लाह की इबादत की। देश की एकता, अखंडता, शान्ति व  अमन चैन की दुआ मांगी। इस मौके पर मुख्य नमाजी ईमाम ने मुस्लिम समुदाय को सादगी व दूसरे की मदद के लिये सदा तैयार रहने की अपील की। साथ ही मानवता का संदेश दिया।

गुरूद्वारा प्रबंधन कमेटी ने भी गुरूद्वारा मे नमाज अदा करने के लिये गुरुद्वारे में जगह देकर साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द का मिसाल कायम की है। नमाज अदा करने के दौरान हिन्दू, सिक्ख सहित अन्य सम्प्रदाय के लोग मौजूद थे। हिन्दू, मुस्लिम व सिक्ख भाइयों ने एक दूसरे के गले मिलकर मिठाईयां खिलायी और बधाईंया दी।
आगे पढ़ें

ये रही वजह
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

namaz muslim festival pray gurudwara More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

20 की उम्र के बाद लड़कियों के शरीर में आते हैं ये 5 बड़े बदलाव

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these are the biggest hormonal changes in girls at the age of twenty

ये हैं आपकी रसोई में मिलने वाले 10 Pain Killers, चुटकियों में देंगे दर्द से छुटकारा

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these ten common food that are natural painkillers

न कैश, न कार्ड, सिर्फ एक स्माइल से इस रेस्त्रां में होती है पेमेंट

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
You need to smile only to make payment at this chineese restaurant

परवीन बाबी की हमशक्ल थी ये एक्ट्रेस, अचानक ऐसे लापता हुईं कि आजतक कोई ढूंढ नहीं पाया

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
actress zaheera carbon copy of paveen babi now disappear

सोशल मीडिया पर आई दिव्यांका की मौत की खबर, खुद ट्वीट कर कहा, 'अभी मैं जिंदा हूं'

  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Divyanka Tripathi rubbishes rumours of her death says i am very much alive

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री!

पॉलिटिक्स में एंट्री करेंगे कमल हासन, केरल के सीएम से की मुलाकात

Kamal Haasan will be join politics soon, says-will meet more politicians before I make my call

Most Read

राम रहीम के खिलाफ जेल में कैदियों ने शुरू की भूख हड़ताल

Prisoners started hunger strike against Ram Rahim
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

बिहार: टूट की कगार पर कांग्रेस, JDU में शामिल हो सकते हैं 14 बागी MLA

Congress legislative party in Bihar is on the verge of split 14 party MLAs
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

सुबह-सुबह लखनऊ में एनकाउंटर, मारा गया 15 हजार का इनामी बदमाश

sharpshooter sunil sharma killed in lucknow police encounter at morning
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

कुर्बानी पर बहसः केक काटकर कुर्बानी पर सहमत नहीं मुस्लिम 

Muslims do not agree on sacrificing cakes
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम की 'राजदार' हनीप्रीत के खिलाफ लुक आउट नोटिस जारी

Haryana police issues lookout notice against Dera chief adopted daughter Honeypreet
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

यूपी सरकार ने शिक्षामित्रों की एक मांग पर कमेटी बनाई, 30 अगस्त को होगी बैठक

UP government made committee for shikshamitra.
  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top 20 shayari of jaun elia famous romantic shayari of jaun elia
काव्य

जौन एलिया : टॉप 20 शायरी

poet hafeez jalandhari writer of national anthem of pakistan wrote krishna bhajan
काव्य चर्चा

हफ़ीज़ जालंधरी: पाकिस्तान का राष्ट्रगान लिखने वाले शायर ने लिखा ‘कृष्ण गीत'

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan vakratunda mahakaya ganesh shlok
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय, इस महामंत्र से गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!