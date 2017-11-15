बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाईपास सर्जरी कराने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, फिर महंगा हो सकता है स्टेंट
बाईपास सर्जरी कराना एक बार फिर से महंगा हो सकता है। सरकार और नेशनल फॉर्मास्यूटिकल प्राइसिंग अथॉरिटी (
एनपीपीए
) पर
स्टेंट
बनाने वाली कंपनियां लगातार दबाव बना रही हैं कि वो स्टेंट पर लगाए गए प्राइस कैप को हटाएं, वर्ना वो अच्छी क्वालिटी वाले महंगे स्टेंट की आपूर्ति को रोक देंगे। इसका फैसला अगले साल जनवरी-फरवरी के बीच लिया जाएगा।
अस्पतालों ने बढ़ा दिया था खर्च
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक एनपीपीए ने जब से बाईपास सर्जरी के लिए इस्तेमाल होने वाले स्टेंट की कीमतों पर लगाम लगाई है, तब से लेकर अभी तक तमाम अस्पतालों ने अन्य खर्चों में बढ़ोतरी कर दी है। इससे जैसा सोचा जा रहा था कि बाईपास कराना सस्ता हो जाएगा, वैसा नहीं हुआ।
केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से स्टेंट बनाने वाली कंपनियों को आदेश दिया गया है कि वो फिलहाल स्टेंट की सप्लाई को जारी रखे, ताकि किसी प्रकार की कोई कमी न हो। एनपीपीए ने भी अब स्टेंट बनाने वाली कंपनियों से कीमतों पर उनके सुझाव मांगे हैं।
एनपीपीए के चेयरमैन भूपेंद्र सिंह की तरफ से जारी आदेश के अनुसार सभी देशी स्टेंट निर्माता और इंपोर्ट करने वाली कंपनियों से 31 दिसंबर तक सुझाव मांगे गए हैं। इस आदेश को एनपीपीए ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर भी लगाया हुआ है।
यूएस की कंपनियों ने बनाया दबाव
ज्यादातर स्टेंट यूएस से भारत में इंपोर्ट किए जाते हैं। इन स्टेंट में कंपनियों, एजेंट और अस्पताल तक का कमीशन पहले से तय होता है, जिसका प्राइस आम जनता को देना होता है। यूएस की कंपनियां एबॉट और बोस्टन साइंटिफिक कॉर्पोरेशन लंबे समय से सरकार पर प्राइस पर से कैप हटाने के लिए लॉबिंग कर रहे हैं। यूएस ट्रेड प्रतिनिधि की तरफ से सुरेश प्रभु को भी पत्र लिखा जा चुका है।
यहां पढ़ें एनपीपीए का सर्कुलर
आगे पढ़ें
एनपीपीए ने मांगे सुझाव
