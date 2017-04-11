आपका शहर Close

सेंसेक्स-निफ्टी में मामूली बढ़त, रुपया हुआ कमजोर

amarujala.com- Presented by: जया पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 10:38 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty rise marginally, rupee weakens

सेंसेक्स

एशियाई बाजारों की कमजोरी की वजह से सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी पर भी असर देखने को मिल रहा है। जहां निफ्टी 9200 के नीचे है, सेंसेक्स में 0.1 प्रतिशत की बढ़त देखने को मिल रही है। मिडकैप और स्मॉलकैप शेयरें में तेजी है। बीएसई का स्मालस्कैप इंडेक्स 0.5 प्रतिशत जबकि मिडकैप इंडैक्स 0.3 प्रतिशत बढ़ा है।
ये भी पढ़ें- बाजार में दिखी गिरावट, सेसेंक्स 220.73 अंक पर लुढ़का, निफ्टी भी लाल निशान पर हुआ बंद

सबसे ज्यादा घाटा मेटल शेयरों में देखने को मिल रहा है। बीपीसीएल, इंफोसिस, भारती इंफ्रा, आईओसी, ल्यूपिन, अदानी पोर्ट्स, ओएनजीसी, मारुति सुजुकी और सन फार्मा जैसी कंपनियों के शेयर 1.4-0.6 प्रतिशत तक बढ़े हैं। जबकि  जी एंटरटेनमेंट, टाटा स्टील, हिंडाल्को, एसीसी, अंबुजा सीमेंट, बजाज ऑटो, महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा, रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज और एक्सिस बैंक के शेयर्स 1-0.25 फीसदी तक घटे हैं। 
ये भी पढ़ें- बढ़त के साथ बंद हुए BSE-NSE, रुपया हुआ मजबूत 

डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया आज 9 पैसे की गिरावट के साथ 64.65 के स्तर पर खुला है। वहीं कल यानी सोमवार को डॉलर के मुकाबले रुपया 28 पैसे की गिरावट के साथ 64.56 के स्तर पर बंद हुआ था।
