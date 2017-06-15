बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम घटे, कल से रोज तय होंगी कीमतें
{"_id":"594291434f1c1b661a8b4847","slug":"petrol-and-diesel-prices-cuts-with-effect-from-june-16","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932-\u0921\u0940\u091c\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e \u0918\u091f\u0947, \u0915\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:06 PM IST
petrol pump
पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में कटौती की गई है। पेट्रोल के दामों में 1.12 रुपए प्रति लीटर की दर से कमीं आई है, तो डीजल के दामों में 1.24 रुपए प्रति लीटर की कमीं आई है।
पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में कटौती 16 जून यानि आज रात से लागू हो जाएंगे।
वैसे, 16 जून से हर दिन पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम घटेंगे और बढ़ेंगे। पर इसका यूपी के पेट्रोल-डीजल वितरकों के एसोसिएशन ने विरोध किया है। ऐसे में यूपी के पेट्रोल-डीजल वितरकों ने 16 जून को पेट्रोल-डीजल की खरीद और बिक्री को बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है।
ऐसा ही निर्णय पूरे देश के डीलरों ने लिया था, पर उन्होंने बाद में इस फैसले को वापस ले लिया था।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59425ec84f1c1b0b3c8b48ad","slug":"salman-khan-reveals-his-family-was-in-a-financial-crisis-due-to-his-court-cases","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594250424f1c1bee688b4900","slug":"neet-result-2017-today-declare-the-answer-key-check-here","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET Result 2017 : \u0906\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Answer Key, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59424c044f1c1bf55a8b4a4e","slug":"actor-kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-probe-into-former-husband-role-in-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594132e8866419605d8b49d6","slug":"these-5-works-reduce-your-age-according-to-vidur-neeti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"593a90094f1c1b901c9cb17e","slug":"what-does-your-life-line-say-about-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d1d524f1c1b2f6a9bed0d","slug":"rate-of-28-will-be-maintained-for-all-cinema-tickets-above-rs-100-says-fm-arun-jaitley","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST: \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092c\u0948\u0917 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 66 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"593be30b4f1c1b2c048b456f","slug":"jul-1-onwards-ajul-1-onwardsanyone-eligible-to-obtain-aadhaar-must-quote-their-aadhaar-for-applying-pan-cbdtnyone-eligible-to-obtain-aadhaar-must-quote-their-aadhaar-for-applying-pan-cbdt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092b, 1 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f ","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"593c23b44f1c1b0d7a8b4783","slug":"dealers-will-observe-no-purchase-no-sale-on-16-6-fed-of-all-ind-petroleum-traders","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091c \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u092e\u094d\u092a \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915, 16 \u091c\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"593ccd914f1c1b2b1a8b49fe","slug":"coaching-of-iit-pmt-will-be-expensive-gst-will-rolls-out-in-july","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 IIT \u0914\u0930 PMT \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u091a\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"593983b94f1c1b34539ca244","slug":"sbi-hdfc-including-all-banks-will-not-upi-charge-decision-taken-back","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SBI, HDFC \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 UPI \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
{"_id":"593b97174f1c1b8c6b9c8357","slug":"life-saving-drugs-will-become-costlier-once-the-gst-will-rolls-out-in-july","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GST: \u0926\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0940, 5 \u0938\u0947 18 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top