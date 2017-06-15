आपका शहर Close

पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम घटे, कल से रोज तय होंगी कीमतें

Thu, 15 Jun 2017
Petrol and diesel prices cuts with effect from June 16

petrol pump

पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में कटौती की गई है। पेट्रोल के दामों में 1.12 रुपए प्रति लीटर की दर से कमीं आई है, तो डीजल के दामों में 1.24 रुपए प्रति लीटर की कमीं आई है।
पेट्रोल और डीजल के दामों में कटौती 16 जून यानि आज रात से लागू हो जाएंगे।

वैसे, 16 जून से हर दिन पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम घटेंगे और बढ़ेंगे। पर इसका यूपी के पेट्रोल-डीजल वितरकों के एसोसिएशन ने विरोध किया है। ऐसे में यूपी के पेट्रोल-डीजल वितरकों ने 16 जून को पेट्रोल-डीजल की खरीद और बिक्री को बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है।

ऐसा ही निर्णय पूरे देश के डीलरों ने लिया था, पर उन्होंने बाद में इस फैसले को वापस ले लिया था।
